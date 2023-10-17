Zane Smith Debuts New Ambetter Health Scheme

Smith Heads to Homestead in Style with Miami Vice Scheme on No. 38 Ford F-150

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 17, 2023) – All the chips are in for Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ambetter Health Ford F-150 team heading to the Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. Smith, the defending NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, is facing a must-win situation to advance to the playoff’s Championship 4 season finale at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway

Going into the pressure packed event, Smith will be racing in South Florida style. Ambetter Health has designed a “Miami Vice” themed scheme that will debut on the track this weekend. The scheme has quickly become a favorite of Smith’s and has him feeling positive vibes going to the track.

“This scheme is really cool,” said Smith. “I want to thank everyone at Ambetter Health for giving us the best-looking truck at Homestead. The colors and style just feeds off the energy of Miami and I feel like we’re winning already.”

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act.

It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage, and more.

Smith has been in a must-win situation to advance to the final four as recently as 2021 when he won at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in the final laps. His experience, combined with a win-only strategy, gives the team a focused goal on Saturday.

“It’s never easy to win these races, but it does make our strategy clear when you’re just going for the win,” said crew chief Chris Lawson. “Zane is the best out there when you put him on offense and that’s our mindset for this weekend.”

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Saturday’s 201-mile race is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.