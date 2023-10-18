Bayley Currey – Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Advance

Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 | Homestead-Miami Speedway (134 laps / 201 miles)

Saturday, October 21 | Homestead, Fla. | 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Talladega Recap: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet took to the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway for the first time on Saturday morning for qualifying. The No. 41 lined up 27th to start the afternoon’s race. Currey battled for position in the pack until an accident on Lap 60 ended his day early. The No. 41 was credited with a 31st-place finish.

Currey on Last Race at Talladega Superspeedway: “That was a disappointing way to end our day,” said Currey. “I know we had a fast Unishippers Chevrolet, but unfortunately we didn’t get the result to show for it. I’m looking forward to rebounding in Homestead.”

Currey on Saturday’s Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Homestead is a fun track to race at,” said Currey. “Things are definitely a little more in the driver’s hands than at a track like Talladega. I know we’ll have a fast Unishippers Chevrolet on Saturday. I’m looking forward to putting together a solid day with this 41 team.”

By The Numbers: Currey will make his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday afternoon. His most recent Truck Series start at the Florida track came in 2017. Currey also has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Homestead, with his best finish of 13th coming last season.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About WWEX Group:

The WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 121,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. ﻿To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.