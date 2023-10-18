Carson Hocevar – Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Advance

Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 | Homestead-Miami Speedway (134 laps / 201 miles)

Saturday, October 21 | Homestead, Fla. | 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com

Talladega Recap: Carson Hocevar and the No. 42 Worldwide Express team advanced to the second round of qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway, ultimately ending with a seventh-place starting position for the afternoon’s race. Hocevar battled toward the front of the pack early, taking the lead for the first time on Lap 32. Hocevar ran a clean race, until being collected in the ‘Big One’ with just a handful of laps left. With minimal damage and four fresh tires, Hocevar rebounded to 11th.

Hocevar on Last Race at Talladega Superspeedway: “After the last two seasons at Talladega, I’m relieved to come out of there with an 11th-place finish in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet,” said Hocevar. “It was a wild one out there, but this finish puts us in a good spot heading to Homestead.”

The ‘Round of 8’: Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway marks the final race in the ‘Round of 8’ in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. The top four drivers will advance to the ‘Championship 4’ in the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway. Hocevar and the No. 42 Worldwide Express team currently rank second in the playoff standings, 23 points above the cutline.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I’m pumped to get to Homestead with our Worldwide Express Chevrolet and this Niece Motorsports group,” said Hocevar. “We’ve battled hard all season long and I feel like we are in a good spot heading into the last race of this round. We need to be smart and run a clean race. I know this group has been working hard on our Chevrolet, so I know we’ll have a strong piece this weekend.”

By The Numbers: In one previous Truck Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which came last season, Hocevar started 22nd and finished the day in 12th.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About WWEX Group:

The WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 121,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. ﻿To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.