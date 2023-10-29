Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Las Vegas Post-Qualifying Report – 10.28.23

TORRENCE QUALIFIES SECOND IN TOP FUEL AT LAS VEGAS; CAPPS FOURTH IN FUNNY CAR
Toyota Top Fuel drivers make up five of top eight positions
LAS VEGAS (October 28, 2023) – Steve Torrence led a fierce Toyota Top Fuel charge in qualifying for the Nevada Fall Nationals, claiming the second position heading into Sunday. Torrence came into the penultimate race of the season only 13 points out of the lead and is in prime position to shakeup the standings on Sunday. Doug Kalitta (4th), Justin Ashley (6th), Antron Brown (7th) and Shawn Langdon (8th) followed Torrence as Toyota Top Fuel dragsters were five of the top eight qualifiers.
In Funny Car, Ron Capps qualified fourth as he continues his push for a second consecutive category title. His Team Toyota teammates, Alexis DeJoria and J.R. Todd, qualified eighth and tenth respectively for Sunday’s event.
Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap
NHRA Nevada Nationals
The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race 20 of 21
TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS
|Name
|Car
|Qualifying Position
|First Round Opponent
|Mike Salinas
|Scrappers Racing Dragster
|1st*
|R. Passey
|Steve Torrence
|Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster
|2nd
|C. Millican
|Doug Kalitta
|Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster
|4th
|T. Zizzo
|Justin Ashley
|Leatherwood Distillery Toyota Top Fuel Dragster
|6th
|D. Mercier
|Antron Brown
|Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster
|7th
|B. Force
|Shawn Langdon
|Future Energy Solutions Toyota Top Fuel Dragster
|8th
|T. Schumacher
TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS
|Name
|Car
|Qualifying Position
|First Round Opponent
|Bob Tasca III
|Ford Motorcraft Mustang Funny Car
|1st*
|J. Diehl
|Ron Capps
|NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car
|4th
|A. Laughlin
|Alexis DeJoria
|Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car
|8th
|C. Pedregon
|J.R. Todd
|DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car
|10th
|T. Wilkerson
TOYOTA QUOTES
STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing
TF Qualifying Result: 2nd
Take us through your day and what you’re looking forward to tomorrow.
“Great day overall and weekend so far being able to get the second overall position heading into tomorrow. I think we’re a little bit behind the power curve and have been since we shut off early in Q1 yesterday. We’re slowly creeping up on it, but I’m really confident in the Capco Contractors Toyota Dragster. I feel like we have a good car for tomorrow. It’s going to be a lot cooler and better conditions out there. We have a tough first round against Clay Millican ahead, but I feel confident in my guys. We need to go out there and capitalize on the points, go as many rounds as possible to set ourselves up for a better position going into Pomona.”
RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports
FC Qualifying Result: 4th
How was your day today?
“We came to this race and Guido (Dean Antonelli crew chief) and the NAPA Auto Parts crew made huge changes to make our car better. We know what we can run, we have the No. 1 on the car from last season, but we knew had to find a little bit extra. To roam in here with as many changes as we had on this Toyota Supra and to go down the track every run, run a 3.87 time and 331 mph speed bode well for tomorrow. I can’t thank Toyota enough. Having Paul Doleshal (Group Manager, Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America) here certainly motivates you. But the cool thing is, the data we get at the start line to read the track before our runs makes the difference for us. Our Toyota engineers up there are difference makers. We’re able to go up to the line and make changes knowing it’s the right one. It’s a team effort and we’re proud to be a part of Team Toyota.”
