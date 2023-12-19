Extreme H completes successful shakedown of its first prototype

19 December 2023, London: Extreme H has completed the first major milestone in its development, having successfully carried out a shakedown of the series’ first prototype chassis ahead of the launch of the new championship in 2025.

For the first time, Extreme H can reveal a teaser of its hydrogen-powered prototype which recently undertook its debut laps out on track during testing.

Ahead of the launch of the Extreme H chassis later in 2024, a rigorous testing programme is now underway to ensure the championship – the first-ever off-road hydrogen racing series – is ready for its debut in just over a years’ time.

Its current incumbent, Extreme E, was designed to be a testbed for innovation and solutions for mobility. The transition to hydrogen-powered racing and the Extreme H series is a natural evolution of the series’ overarching mission to showcase the possibilities of new technologies in the race to fight climate issues, support decarbonisation and develop applications outside of motorsport.

Extreme H cars will be powered by a hydrogen fuel cell from the start of the 2025 season.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “Completing this initial first shakedown of the Extreme H prototype ahead of schedule is a sign of strong progress being made as we prepare for the launch of Extreme H in 2025. We are thrilled to reveal the first look at our hydrogen-powered concept, which we feel is going to be ground-breaking in motorsport.

“This a hugely important first step as we transition towards an exciting hydrogen future and launch the first-ever off-road hydrogen racing world championship.”

Mark Grain, Technical Director of Extreme E, added: “Preparations for the launch of Extreme H are well underway, and undertaking a successful first shakedown of the prototype chassis for the series is a critical milestone.

“It is has been huge team effort, and this first step would not have been achieved without the support from Spark Racing Technology who have delivered impressively. There is still plenty of work to be done ahead of the launch of Extreme H in 2025, but we are pleased with the progress of our concept, which believe will deliver strong performance levels and break the mould in terms of innovation not just in motorsport, but with potential for the future of mobility more widely.”

The FIA Formula One World Championship (F1), the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Extreme H recently announced plans to establish a joint Hydrogen Working Group.

The group, comprised of representatives from all three organisations including Mark Grain, Extreme E Technical Director – who is leading the series’ transition to Extreme H – Pat Symonds, F1 Chief Technical Officer, and Nikolas Tombazis, FIA Single Seater Director, will bring together their collective expertise in a strategic alliance to evaluate developments and potential applications for hydrogen within motorsport and wider mobility.

Earlier this year, a pathway was established for Extreme H to become an FIA Championship from its inaugural season in 2025, with the intention that it will become an FIA World Championship from 2026, should the requisite criteria be met. This planned pathway to FIA World Championship status demonstrates the series’ progression since its inception in 2021 and a strong statement of intent for its growth towards its hydrogen-powered future.

As a result, Extreme H would join the company of just seven other official FIA World Championships, which put it in the same bracket as Formula One and Formula E in terms of motorsport recognition.

