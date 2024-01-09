AO Racing Introduces Spike, the LMP2 Dragon

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (January 9, 2024). – As the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech season sets to kick off this month at Daytona International Speedway, AO Racing is proud to reveal the livery for their new LMP2 entry in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Today, the team introduces fans to Spike, the purple and orange dragon as the new mascot of the No. 99 LMP2 Oreca race car.

With his endearing charm, adorable demeanor, and a touch of ferocity, Spike is set to capture the hearts of racing enthusiasts around the globe. Spike embodies the spirit of speed and excitement, eagerly awaiting the action of the racetrack. Beneath his cute exterior lies a ferocious determination, symbolizing the relentless pursuit of victory that AO Racing stands for. Get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey with Spike, as he brings a perfect blend of cuteness and tenacity to the world of multi-class racing.

“After many months of incubation, we are finally ready to hatch Spike to the world of racing,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “Rexy has been such a big hit across the globe in his debut year, that we wanted to give all the fans a dragon to cheer for in LMP2. We hope that everyone will give Spike a warm welcome to the IMSA paddock.”

As previously announced, the No. 99 LMP2 entry will be driven by PJ Hyett, Paul-Loup Chatin, and Matthew Brabham, and Alex Quinn for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, beginning with the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The iconic endurance race will begin Saturday, January 27 at 1:40 PM Eastern, with all 24 hours streaming live on Peacock Premium.

2024 Schedule

ROAR BEFORE THE ROLEX 24

JAN 19 – JAN 21

Daytona International Speedway

ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA

JAN 25 – JAN 28

Daytona International Speedway

MOBIL 1 TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING

MAR 13 – MAR 16

Sebring International Raceway

SAHLEN’S SIX HOURS OF THE GLEN

JUN 20 – JUN 23

Watkins Glen International

CHEVROLET GRAND PRIX

JUL 12 – JUL 14

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

IMSA SPORTSCAR WEEKEND

AUG 2 – AUG 4

Road America

TIRERACK.COM BATTLE ON THE BRICKS

SEP 20 – SEP 22

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

MOTUL PETIT LE MANS

OCT 9 – OCT 12

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta