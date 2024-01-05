For people used to other types of car racing, watching NASCAR for the first time can seem like its objective is to maximize the possibility of car accidents. While that’s far from the case, the rules, vehicles, and tracks are much simpler in NASCAR than they are in most other racing competitions. As a result, this necessitates a different skill set from NASCAR drivers that other racers just aren’t accustomed to.

This makes for a unique viewing experience, especially if you’re watching live from the stands. And whether you’re using a sportsbook or any of the new online casinos that have been recently launched in the US, NASCAR is even more fun with some bets on the line.

All that being said, there is no denying that car accidents are “relatively common” in NASCAR, at least more so than in most other races. This has forced NASCAR to take numerous safety measures over the years, which is why even the most horrific-looking car pileups often end up victimless. However, that’s not always the case, as even people in the stands aren’t safe from some of the worst NASCAR accidents in history. Without any further ado, let’s examine some of the most significant examples of major car pileups and other accidents in NASCAR over the years.

Talladega Superspeedway, 1987 – Bobby Allison

The Winston 500 race on the Talladega Superspeedway in 1987 saw an accident so frightening that it forced NASCAR to mandate speed restrictor plates to regulate the maximum speed of the cars. That became necessary after Bobby Allison hit a speed of 212 miles per hour, which caused his car to tear up a wheel and fly into the protective railing.

Allison’s car wasn’t bumped from behind or anything – the astonishing speed was just too much for the vehicle to handle. Fortunately, Allison survived, but the debris from the crash injured some of the fans. NASCAR did what it had to do so that the cars’ speeds would no longer exceed 200 mph. The decision to force teams to use restrictor plates applied exclusively to the Talladega and Daytona tracks, as those two are the most dangerous NASCAR races.

Daytona International Speedway, 1988 – Richard Petty

Richard Petty was left temporarily blind after a crash on the Daytona 500 in 1988. On lap 106 of the race, his car got hit from behind, flipped over multiple times, and collided with another vehicle. Thankfully, Petty not only survived but regained his sight after a while too. What’s especially curious about this accident is that Petty’s father also had a horrendous NASCAR accident on that same track in 1961.

Daytona International Speedway, 2015 – Austin Dillon

The Daytona Coke Zero 400 race in 2015 saw one of the most horrific crashes in NASCAR history. The accident involved a chain reaction of multiple vehicles near the end of the race. Most notably, Austin Dillon got spun into a wall and flew into the track’s safety netting, throwing debris onto the stands. Fortunately, he and the other drivers involved managed to walk away from the accident.

Talladega Superspeedway, 2012 – A 25-Car Pileup

You may have heard about the 2012 Good Sam Roadside Assistance 500 race in reference to the “Big One.” Of course, it’s not the only Big One, as that term refers to every pileup involving five or more cars. Still, the 2012 race on Talladega saw one of the “Biggest Ones,” as Tony Stewart hooked bumpers with Michael Waltrip in the final lap, which threw Stewart into the more than two dozen vehicles racing behind them. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Daytona International Speedway, 1984 – Ricky Rudd

The 1984 Busch Clash on Daytona saw a horrific accident for Ricky Rudd after he lost control of his Ford due to a bump from the back. The driver survived with “just” a concussion and severely swollen eyes, but that’s not what made this accident famous. The truly memorable part is that Rudd decided to race the next week, even though he was still concussed. He even had to tape his swollen eyes open with duct tape so that he could race. This whole hullaballoo became the reason NASCAR, after decades of accidents, finally implemented mandatory physical exams for the drivers before every race.

Daytona International Speedway, 2001 – Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The infamous 2001 Daytona 500 race on the Daytona International Speedway saw Dale “The Intimidator” Earnhardt spin out of control after a touch from Sterling Marlin’s car on the last lap of the race. As a result, Earnhardt ended up in front of Ken Schrader’s vehicle, ending a decades-long career. There is a silver lining, at least, and it’s that The Intimidator is succeeded by his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has also grown into a famous NASCAR driver in his own right.

Daytona International Speedway, 1960 – A 37-Car Pileup

Probably the most infamous NASCAR accident is the 1960 Daytona Modified Sportsman Race. Not only did that race see some of the sport’s legends (including Junior Johnson, Edward Glenn “Fireball” Roberts, and Ralph Earnhardt) compete against each other, but it was also the scene of a monumental 37-car pileup. The accident occurred on the first lap, just two minutes into the race. Stunningly, there were no fatalities, though there were plenty of injuries.

That race is why NASCAR reduced the number of competing cars from 68 to 43. The maximum number of cars was further reduced from 43 to 40 in 2016 when NASCAR introduced a new charter system for the racing teams.

The Finish Line

The eight accidents above are just a tiny sample of all the hundreds of NASCAR pileups over the decades. In fact, it’s pretty challenging to say which really are “the worst” accidents, as there are many different ways to rank them – the most cars involved, the most spectacular pileup, the most injuries, etc.

The criteria we chose to go with, if you could call it that, is how famous the accident is overall or how significant it has been for the sport. Even by that measure, however, we’re sure plenty of people would disagree and say we’ve missed one accident or another – that’s how many there are to choose from.