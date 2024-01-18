ARCA Menards Series Road to Daytona Participants Make First Laps at The World Center of Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 16, 2024) – Seven drivers from within the NASCAR Roots platform took their first laps around The World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway, during the recent Pre-Race Practice for the ARCA Menards Series. The annual two-day event is the prelude to the season-opening 61st annual Daytona ARCA 200.

The seven drivers each drove a car prepared by 1995 ARCA Menards Series champion Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track High Performance Racing Team.

Chase Burda, representing the ASA CRA Super Series, was the fastest of the seven drivers. His fastest lap, 178.841 miles per hour, was good for 27th overall. A total of 76 drivers made at least one lap over the course of the two days. Justin Bonsignore, who was second in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings, was 41st overall with a lap of 176.056 mph. Reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion Sean Hingorani, who represented the ARCA Menards Series East, was 43rd overall with a 175.661 mph lap.

Michael Hinde, representing the ASA Southern Super Series, timed in at 175.586 mph; Jacob Goede, the ten-time Elko Speedway super late model champion representing the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, was 51st overall at 174.230 mph, Tyler Reif, who finished second in the ARCA Menards Series West standings in 2024, was 61st overall at 170.720 mph. Reif also made several laps in the Bruce Cook-prepared Chevrolet that Marco Andretti drove to the eighth-fastest speed over the course of the two days of track activity.

Bryan Syer-Keske, representing the ASA Midwest Tour, was 63rd overall with a fast lap of 169.911 mph.

“We are thankful for everyone involved with ARCA, NASCAR, Andy and his entire team for welcoming us in with open arms and having us take some laps at Daytona,” Bonsignore said. “Definitely an experience I will never forget climbing those high banks at speed for the first time. We’re still evaluating some opportunities for the upcoming February ARCA event at Daytona and hope to try and put something together to be able to run that race.”

ARCA has invited select champions and rookies of the year of its affiliated short track series to participate in the Road to Daytona for over a decade. Other notable participants include current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship contender and former ARCA Menards Series winner Ty Majeski, former Snowball Derby winner and current road mechanic for the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Travis Braden, and defending Daytona ARCA 200 winner Greg Van Alst. Jake Drew, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West champion who has moved to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and Johnny VanDoorn, a former ASA CRA Super Series champion who is now a noted super late model chassis builder, are also Road to Daytona alumni. The program is supported by Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track High Performance Racing Team, Ilmor, General Tire, Sunoco, Eibach, and JRI Shocks.

The 61st annual Daytona ARCA 200 is set for Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1:30 pm ET. The race will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. ARCARacing.com will have live Timing & Scoring throughout all on track activities, including practice on Thursday, February 15 and General Tire Pole Qualifying on Friday, February 16. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).