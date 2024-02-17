Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment Sponsors NASCAR Driver B.J. McLeod At Daytona

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (February 17th, 2024) – Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment is excited to officially announce a partnership with NASCAR Driver B.J. McLeod, to sponsor the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Superspeedway on February 17th. The partnership was developed in conjunction with The Magnifyde Agency.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back in NASCAR and partner with B.J. at Daytona. From our small beginnings, to now being on the biggest stage in motorsports, it is a testament to the hard work of our awesome staff. We’re grateful for this opportunity and are so excited to root on B.J. and the team,” said Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment Owners Phillip and Sam Kale.

For B.J. McLeod, Saturday’s race represents the opportunity for him to capture his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win and he couldn’t be more excited to have Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment on board. McLeod said, “We’re excited to partner with Kales Truck and Heavy Equipment for the first race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.”

The race marks the second-straight season of sponsorship in NASCAR for Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment. The company began as a small grass roots heavy-duty repair business and has grown to become a national fleet maintenance specialist.

Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment has revolutionized the way companies manage maintenance with fixed R&M cost onsite models. Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment offers consulting, managing, and staffing, in an effort to become your maintenance partners.

Through the success of the company, they have also been able to give back to their local community, by donating and volunteering with many local charities in their home state of South Carolina.

Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment has grown to 36 locations across the U.S. and includes a team of 180 technicians, as well as 100 fleet service vehicles.

The United Rentals 300 will take place in Daytona Beach, FL. The No. 78 Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment Chevy Camaro hits the track this Saturday at 5p ET on FS1.

For more information on Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment, visit kalestruckheavyequipment.com.

ABOUT KALES TRUCK & HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Kale’s Truck and Heavy Equipment service was founded in 1999 in Dillon, S.C., with over 20 years in business. They have grown from a local heavy-duty maintenance specialist facility, to a national full-service on-site repair professional that specializes in consulting, managing and staffing as well as providing a fixed budget repair solution that has been proven to increase truck availability while working off of a fixed r&m budget. The company has grown from 15 technicians and one location, to over 200+ technicians servicing twelve states, utilizing our fixed fleet maintenance program, as well as continuing to provide maintenance solutions to the heavy-duty industry.

ABOUT B.J. MCLEOD MOTORSPORTS

B. J. McLeod Motorsports is an American professional stock car racing team that competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team is based out of Mooresville, NC. and owned by B.J. McLeod and his wife, Jessica. The team currently fields the No. 78.

ABOUT THE MAGNIFYDE AGENCY

The Magnifyde Agency connects brands to exceptional marketing opportunities. After years of professional and personal experience, The Magnifyde Agency has not only found rapid success in growing brands through NASCAR’s demographics, but across a wide variety of marketing ventures.