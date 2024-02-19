AMS ANNOUNCES AMBETTER HEALTH 400 DIGNITARIES

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 19, 2024) — Several special guests and dignitaries will be part of the pre-race festivities to help kick off the racing action at Atlanta’s first NASCAR weekend of 2024.

Ambetter Health 400 (Sunday, Feb. 25) Dignitaries:

Grand Marshal: Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Doug Rice will give the command to start engines for Sunday’s race. The leading voice for the Performance Racing Network will check off a major bucket list item to kick off his farewell tour of the NASCAR circuit in 2024.

Honorary Starter: The NASCAR Cup Series field will take the green flag as it’s waived by honorary starter Eric Izquierdo of Intouch Financial Group.

National Anthem Singer: Two-time Georgia Country Female Artist of the Year Mary Kate Farmer will perform the Star-Spangled Banner before NASCAR’s stars strap in for 400 miles of action Sunday.

Flyover: As Mary Kate Farmer performs the national anthem, a pair of F-22s from the 1st Fighter Wing out of Langley Air Force Base will awe the crowd as they perform a flyover above the speedway.

Pre-race entertainment: A Georgia native schooled on ‘90s-country heroes like Alan Jackson, Jon Langston’s blend of warm vocal buzz drenched in raspy Southern soul and a modern-country sound will be enjoyed by fans during Sunday’s pre-race concert. Before Langston’s performance, DJ EU will be spinning sound and fun atop the pre-race stage.

These special guests will play a major role in a fun-filled weekend of racing and entertainment at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Fan activities begin Thursday with the Pedal Power Party bike ride around the speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities Laps for Charity. On-track competition begins Friday with qualifying for the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 as well as Legends and Bandolero racing.

More than 850 miles of racing action are on tap with the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 both racing on Saturday, Feb. 24, and the weekend’s action culminating with the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25.

