FINAL PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY FOR AMBETTER HEALTH 400 NASCAR WEEKEND IN ATLANTA

HAMPTON, Ga. — It’s race week in Atlanta and final preparations are being completed at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend.

Colorful banners and flags are being hung, the speedway’s racing surface is getting a fresh coat of paint, and all corners of the facility are being readied to welcome thousands of NASCAR fans.

Guests will not only be in awe of the usual sights and sounds that coincide with NASCAR weekend at AMS; they’ll also enjoy new upgrades to the fan experience that they’ll be able to see and hear during their stay.

Newly constructed entrances at gates 12, 13, and 14 have been completed just in time for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend. These all-new entryways not only sport a fresh new look – they’ve also been designed to ease guests’ entrance to the facility, which means less time waiting in line and more time spent having fun.

Once inside, fans will hear the difference in an all-new sound system utilized by the speedway’s public address system. More than 175 modern speakers and subwoofers have been installed for the grandstand seating areas and along the concourse ahead of this weekend’s race. With higher fidelity and enhanced clarity of sound, fans are sure to agree that this enhancement is music to their ears.

Final preparations will be complete in time for the first arrivals of race weekend guests on Wednesday when exterior campgrounds open to fans staying at the speedway. Thousands will come from near and far to experience the spectacle of NASCAR at one the sport’s most exciting venues, with stars like Chase Elliott, defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, and defending Ambetter Health 400 winner Joey Logano all duking it out to score an early season victory and an all-but-assured playoff berth. Best of all, the action on the track isn’t the only thing that will be heating up; weather forecasts call for warm weather and sunshine to accompany NASCAR’s spring visit to the ATL.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 23-25 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, with intense, superspeedway pack racing and high stakes with a spot in the NASCAR playoffs on the line.

The race weekend also features the tenth year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The thrills of the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 races both happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the Feb. 23-25, 2024, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

