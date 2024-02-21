More in ’24 at Dover: Micro Professional Wrestling, DockDogs, Robocars among free fun coming to Dover Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone during April 26-28 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

The Monster Mile’s second Fan Zone announcement of the year includes wrestling matches with high-flying action from the top rope!

Driver autograph sessions, bumper cars, mascots and more!

DOVER, Del. (Feb. 21, 2024) – Speedway officials today made an additional announcement of more FREE fun, live entertainment and excitement planned in Dover Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone throughout the upcoming April 26-28 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. Additional announcements, with MORE activities and live entertainment, will continue all the way up to race weekend!

The Fan Zone opens at the following times each day:

Friday, April 26: Noon

Saturday, April 27: 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 28: 9 a.m.

Previously announced events and attractions include the World’s Largest Rubber Duck, NASCAR’s Kids Zone, White Lightning Bar + Arcade, Tim Dugger and Friends Tour and the Amish Outlaws. Fans can find a full schedule of announced attractions and shows as it’s updated at www.dovermotorspeedway.com/fans/fan-zone/.

NEW ATTRACTIONS

DOCKDOGS: The world’s premier canine aquatics company brings your favorite leaping pooches to the Monster Mile for multiple performances. The group performs dozens of shows around the country each year!

MIRROR MEN: With shimmering outfits and fancy moves, these strolling entertainers brighten up any area with their antics and comic abilities.

ROBOCARS: These transforming performers are cars one minute and life-sized action figures the next, with highly skilled operators bringing brightly colored, unique, and innovative costumes to life, with amazing driving skills and crowd interaction.

STROLLING PLANT: This leafy favorite adapts his hilarious humor and ‘plant-related banter’ for all ages and plays well with the whole family. He can be seen standing or sitting in his flowerpot or driving around, standing on a mini-segway to engage with guests.

ALL WEEKEND

BUMPER CARS: While watching America’s best drivers on the track, get behind the wheel of these fair favorites off the track throughout the weekend.

FEARLESS FLORES THRILL SHOW: As seen on “America’s Got Talent,” this family takes on the famous Globe of Death, 65-foot Sway Pole, the Wheel of Destiny and much more!

MICRO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING: Talented athletic performers will match up in several professional wrestling battles on April 27 and April 28. The Micro Wrestling Federation has been drawing fans across the nation for more than 20 years for its shows featuring high-flying action, body slams and leaps from the top rope! Formed in 2000, the Micro Wrestling Federation features an entire cast of athletes and performers under 5 feet tall.

MTV LEGEND RIKI RACHTMAN: The longtime host of MTV’s “Headbangers Ball” will emcee several events with NASCAR drivers and other personalities, including Saturday’s Monster Mile Bash.

STILT WALKERS: Don’t forget to look up and see these extremely tall performers strolling around the Fan Zone throughout the weekend.

USO MILITARY VILLAGE PRESENTED BY WASTE MASTERS: Huge area that displays our country’s finest military assets. Learn how this group assists service members and their families around the world. Check out various military vehicles and apparatus.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

ARCA MENARDS SERIES EAST AUTOGRAPH SESSION, 2:15 p.m.: Meet the next generation of top drivers before they take on the Monster Mile in the General Tire 150. First 150 in line will receive a wristband for entry. Wristbands will be available 30 minutes prior to the start of the session.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AUTOGRAPH SESSION, 9:45 a.m.: Meet stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series before they get behind the wheel for 200 laps. First 150 people in line will receive a wristband for entry. Wristbands will be available 30 minutes prior to the start of the session.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

MASCOTS/CHEER SQUADS: Your favorite mascots and cheerleaders from area professional teams, colleges, and venues will meet and greet fans near the Monster Monument. Those scheduled to appear include:

University of Delaware: YoUDee, Baby Blue

Wilmington Blue Rocks: Rocky Bluewinkle

Towson University: Doc the Tiger

West Chester University: Rammy

Pocono Raceway: Tricky

New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Milo the Moose

The Monster Mile’s full 2024 race schedule includes:

Friday, April 26: General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS1)

Saturday, April 27: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 28: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 106th NASCAR Cup Series race. 2024 marks 55 consecutive years that Dover Motor Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event. The Monster Mile is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

