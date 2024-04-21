RCR NXS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Jesse Love Claims His First Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Win in the No. 2 WAT Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 1st

Start: 2nd

Points: 4th

“I have a great team of guys on my No. 2 Whelen/WAT Chevrolet. Man, this has been a long journey to get here. I have so many people to thank. First off, thank you and give all glory to God. An enormous thank you to Whelen Engineering and WAT for their support. Richard Childress, Danny Stockman, Danny Lawrence, and Torrey Galida – thank you guys so much for believing in me to drive this No. 2 Chevrolet. I experienced flashbacks from Atlanta when we ran out of fuel late while leading. ECR brought me a rocket today. To win a race with this team is awesome. We fought hard for this one though. I made some moves earlier and then questioned why I did those. My spotter, Brandon Benesch, did an amazing job and kept my focus on what lines I had to work with. Talladega Superspeedway is my favorite plate track, so to get my first NASCAR Xfinity Series win here is special. We made it to the Playoffs! I’m pumped and excited to celebrate this win.” – -Jesse Love

Multi-Car Wreck Collects Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 14th

Start: 1st

Points: 3rd

“Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was super fast all day. We could get up into the lead whenever we wanted to. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, did an incredible job. He and I work great together. It’s superspeedway racing at the end of the day. No one is giving an inch, which I wouldn’t either. From the replay, it looks like the No. 48 slid across my nose. It was fine when he was pushing me on the right side when we were getting into the corner, but then as he slid across my nose, I couldn’t turn my steering wheel. That’s why I went up towards the wall. It was one of those racing deals that happens on these superspeedway tracks. You come here with the mindset of if you can be inside the top-five at the end of the race when the white flag flies, you have a chance at winning the race. There have been many times where I should have ended up in a wreck and haven’t. I seem to find the big ones when they happen here at Talladega Superspeedway though. Proud of everyone at Richard Childress Racing for the hard work. Congratulations to Jesse Love on his first career win in the Xfinity Series. It’s cool to see him get the first one and have both of our cars locked into the Playoffs this early into the season.” -Austin Hill