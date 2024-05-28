RFK Advance | Gateway

Gateway Event Info:

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Concord, N.C.

Format: 240 Laps, 300 Miles, Stages: 45-95-100

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. ET, Practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 10:15 a.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule flips to a less-familiar track this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway as Gateway hosts just its third-ever Cup event.

Jack Roush has five wins at Gateway (4 Xfinity, 1 Truck).

Brad Keselowski has the second-best average finish of any driver in the last six races – 8.0 – with four top five finishes in that span. He’s finished runner-up in three of the last six races alone, and has six top five finishes through 14 starts in 2024.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Solomon Plumbing

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: TravelCenters of America

Keselowski at Gateway

Starts: 2

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his third Cup start at Gateway after finishing 20th and 28th in each of the first two Cup races there in 2022-23.

Keselowski made five Xfinity Series starts at Gateway from 2007-10 as he earned the last NXS win there in 2010. Overall he finished top-10 in three Xfinity races with three races in the No. 88, and the final two in the No. 22.

Keselowski also made three Truck starts at WWTR with a P2 finish in his last start in 2010.

Buescher at Gateway

Starts: —

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his second-ever start at Gateway this weekend, where he debuted last year with a P12 finish (he missed the inaugural race in 2022).

RFK Historically at Gateway

Overall Wins: 5 (Greg Biffle, 1999, 2002; Carl Edwards, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Biffle One of the First to Win at Gateway: Greg Biffle established himself as a winner early in the days of NASCAR visiting Gateway, winning his second-ever truck race there in 1999. He led 30 laps in the No. 50 machine after starting fifth for one of his 17 truck wins all-time, and one of nine on that season.

Edwards 3x Winner in Illinois: Carl Edwards went to victory lane on three occasions at Gateway, all two years apart beginning in 2006. He led 26 laps in the 2006 race, then went on to lead 79 laps in 2008. He went on to win again in 2010 after starting eighth, capping off his trifecta at the 1.25-mile track.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has 49 starts at Gateway across the Xfinity and Truck Series, tallying five combined wins with 28 total top-10s. Four of those victories came in the Xfinity Series from 2002-2010, with the lone Truck win coming in 1999.

RFK Gateway Wins

1999 Biffle Trucks

2002 Biffle Xfinity

2006 Edwards Xfinity

2008 Edwards Xfinity

2010 Edwards Xfinity

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Charlotte: Keselowski finished second in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600, while Buescher was credited with 23rd.

Points Standings (6: 9th, 17: 15th): Keselowski and the No. 6 team advanced again in the standings, this time inside the top-10 to P9, 11 points off 8th. Buescher sits 15th with a 21-point gap separating 13th-16th.