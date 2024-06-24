Daniel Quimby Closes the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour with F4 U.S. Win

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 23, 2024) – Daniel Quimby closed out the weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with his second Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) win of the season. After starting second, Quimby (No. 24 Cruise America / MIR Raceline / FIJI Airways / GalvanizeIns Ligier JS F422) overtook the leader on Lap 1 to be able to cruise to victory.

Notes of Interest:

Daniel Quimby earned his second-career F4 U.S. win in Sunday afternoon’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Nicolas Stati is the only driver who has finished on the podium in all five rounds of F4 U.S. competition this season.

Benites Jr. earned his second-career podium with a third-place result in Sunday’s race at the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour.

With a win and a second-place finish, Daniel Quimby was awarded the Omologato Perfectly Timed Move of the Race for his weekend performance, earning him a bespoke Omologato timepiece.

Three teams were represented on this afternoon’s podium, with Atlantic Racing Team taking the win, Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport in second and Scuderia Buell finishing third.

After recording the fastest lap in yesterday’s race, Stati led the field to the green flag on the wet Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Jumping out to an early lead, he faced immediate pressure from second-place starter Daniel Quimby (No. 24 Cruise America / MIR Raceline / FIJI Airways / GalvanizeIns Ligier JS F422), who pulled next to Stati as they exited the Keyhole. Racing wheel to wheel down the backstretch, Quimby pulled ahead as they entered Turn 4 and never looked back. Hitting his marks, Quimby slowly but steadily pulled away from his competition.

Behind him, the field initially strung out. Stati was comfortably in second, with Alex Crosbie (No. 41 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) third, and Pablo Benites Jr. (No. 44 Scuderia Buell Ligier JS F422) in fourth. After sustaining damage to his JS F422 chassis in yesterday’s race, Connor Roberts (No. 46 ApexSpeed.com / Entropy Cellars Ligier JS F422) and the Team Roberts Racing organization worked through the night repairing his car, finishing the setup just before the race began. Despite that, he was running fifth at the race’s halfway point.

With under seven minutes left, Benites Jr. had reached Crosbie’s rear wing. Racing nose to gearbox for several minutes, Benites Jr. waited to find the right place to make the pass—ducking to the inside of Crosbie in the Carousel, he completed the pass to move into third.

On the final lap of the race, the top-three frontrunners were all within a second of each other, but it was Quimby who led the field across the finish line, with Stati in second and Benites Jr. in third.

“That was a really good race,” said Quimby on top of the podium. “I knew Nicolas [Stati] had new tires, so we tried to get as big of a gap as we could at the start, but at the end, we struggled a little bit. I’d like to thank my partners at Cruise America, Motorhome Republic, Crank House, Atlantic, MIR Raceline and FIJI Airways. I’d like to thank everyone at the team, my family and everyone watching at home.”

F4 U.S. takes on New Jersey Motorsports Park, July 25-28, for the New Jersey Lottery SpeedTour. Live timing and scoring can be accessed on the Race Monitor app, and additional news and updates about F4 U.S. are available on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

F4 U.S. Race 2 at Mid-Ohio Cancelled Due to Weather﻿

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 23, 2024) – Once scheduled for Saturday morning, Race 2 for Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) was cancelled due to weather. Rain passed through the area, with showers beginning at approximately 7 a.m. and lasting through 9:30 a.m. Heavy downpours at time led to puddling on the racing surface, as well as rivers flowing across the track. With unsafe track conditions, Race Director Scott Goodyear made the decision to cancel the round.