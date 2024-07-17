NHRA AT SEATTLE: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

PACIFIC RACEWAYS

KENT, WASHINGTON

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & STATS

JULY 19-21, 2024

CHEVROLET KICKS OFF NHRA’S WESTERN SWING AT PACIFIC RACEWAYS WITH JOHN FORCE RACING FOR THE NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Notes:

Team Chevy heads to the 2024 NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceway near Seattle, Wash., the 11th round of the season, July 19-21.

Returning to competition, Brittany Force will driver her Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster at Seattle this weekend, a place where she holds the Pacific Raceways speed record at 334.73 mph. Force currently sits No. 10 in the NHRA Top Fuel championship standings.

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, enters the NHRA Northwest Nationals leading the Funny Car championship points standings with 914 points, over Bob Tasca III in second by 178 points, and Matt Hagan by 181 in third.

Prock, who captured his first pro victory in NHRA at Seattle five years ago, is also the quickest qualifier in seven of the first 10 events this season while also owning the quickest 1,000-foot time over the last seven years (3.820 seconds at Gainesville).

John Force Racing last raced to the Seattle winner’s circle with Robert Hight in 2022, defeating JR Todd while also setting low event E.T. (3.960 seconds) and best reaction time (.050). In the same event, B. Force raced to the final round.

Pro Stock returns to competition at Pacific Raceways this weekend after a brief hiatus, last competing at the northwestern track in 2022. Troy Coughlin, Jr. took the win over Erica Enders.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“The Funny Car is such a challenge to drive. You have the same amount of horsepower (as a dragster) but you’re missing 175 inches of wheelbase. I loved driving the Top Fuel car, but Funny Car is where I belong. I always dreamed of driving one like my grandpa (Tom Prock, a Funny Car contemporary of Don “the Snake” Prudhomme and Tom McEwen) and I am having an absolute blast. I’m loving every second of it. I love the challenge. I love sitting behind the engine. I love the body dropping (down over me) and, to top it off, I’m doing all of it with my family (dad Jimmy is crew chief on the Cornwell Camaro along with brother Thomas).”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE FLAV-R-PAC CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“I’m glad to get back to the racetrack after a tough few weeks. I want to thank (crew chief) David Grubnic, John Collins and my team for their patience and support of my decision to stay with my father while racing continued in Norwalk. Missing a race was tough, but I needed to be with my dad and family.

“I’m proud to be running our Flav-R-Pac dragster this weekend to honor our longtime partner, Frank Tiegs. He always reminded me to make sure I was still having fun because that is when you perform at your best. We won a championship together in 2022 and I’m proud to carry him and his family on the car this weekend.

“Our team’s current focus is to improve our starting position in the Countdown. We’ve made great strides in our last few races and I’m eager to take that next step and put our Flav-R-Pac dragster in the winners’ circle for the Tiegs family and my dad!”

How to Watch:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series action from Pacific Raceways near Seattle airs first with qualifying from the weekend on Friday, July 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s qualifying airs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with Finals starting at 4 p.m. ET on FOX. Qualifying will air with the NHRA on FOX team on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,460: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 630.

167: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

164: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

84: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

26: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

