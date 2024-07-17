7 DECADES OF THE BIG GO: PRO STOCK LEGEND BOB GLIDDEN MAKES HISTORY WITH DOMINANT 1980S RUN

Glidden advanced to every final in the 1980, while other highlights include Garlits’ comeback, first Big Bud Shootout, introduction of Pro Stock Motorcycle and more

INDIANAPOLIS (July 17, 2024) – There are numerous reasons why Bob Glidden became an NHRA legend and one of the most revered drivers in drag racing history, and one of those was an incredible run of success at the NHRA U.S. Nationals.

The world’s biggest drag race celebrates seven decades of incredible racing in 2024, with the 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals taking place Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

A win at The Big Go has helped drivers become legends as victories on drag racing’s grandest stage have simply meant more. That will be evident at this year’s special 70th anniversary of the NHRA U.S. Nationals and it was evident throughout the 1980s as Glidden was in the midst of a spectacular run.

Counting wins in 1978 and 1979 and a runner-up in 1977, Glidden went to 13 straight final rounds in Indy as the iconic Pro Stock driver was in every final round at The Big Go in the 1980s. He didn’t win them all – in fact, his first of the decade didn’t come until 1983 – but Glidden went on a surreal run. He won four straight years in the latter part of the decade – 1985-1988 – and five of six years, showing a thrilling penchant to rise to the occasion at Indy. Lee Shepherd got the best of him in 1980 and ’81, while Warren Johnson won in 1984. Frank Iaconio got the victory in 1982 and Larry Morgan, who is still racing Pro Stock on a part-time basis, got his career-defining win over Glidden in the 1989 final round.

Glidden’s 1988 victory gave him nine U.S. Nationals victory, a mark that stood the tallest at The Big Go for nearly 30 years.

Don Garlits enjoyed more Indy lore in the 1980s, with his ’84 victory serving as a major comeback after going six years without a victory at the world’s biggest drag race. It opened the door for an impressive run that included three straight wins – the final three Indy wins of his career.

In 1982, Indy fans saw the NHRA’s first specialty race at the event, as the Big Bud Shootout debuted in Funny Car, with Frank Hawley getting the win. Legend Kenny Bernstein won the following year – getting the double-up with his first Indy victory – while Don Prudhomme accomplished the double-up to close the decade in 1989.

Pro Stock Motorcycle also made its debut in Indy, becoming an official class in 1987. The decade in the two-wheeled category was highlighted by a pair of wins from both Terry Vance and Dave Schultz. Other drivers who left their mark at The Big Go in the 1980s included Joe Amato, Shirley Muldowney, who picked up the Indy win in 1982 by defeating Connie Kalitta in the finals, Darrell Gwynn, Billy Meyer, Raymond Beadle, Jim Head and Ed McCulloch, who won twice in the decade.

After Glidden’s incredible 1980s, another decade of dominance would have to wait until the 2000s with Tony Schumacher, but the next decade in the series – the 1990s – will feature plenty of Indy history, including John Force’s first Indy successes, an impressive run by Cruz Pedregon, a first for Kalitta and Johnson taking over Pro Stock at The Big Go.

This year, the 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals promises to be one of the biggest in the illustrious history of The Big Go. It features everything from the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge of the year to the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout, as well as the special Sox & Martin Hemi Challenge presented by the McCandless Collection and racing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ and NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, plus special items like:

A special 70th anniversary NHRA U.S. Nationals pennant for the first 8,000 fans in attendance for eliminations on Monday, Sept. 2.

Free parking for all fans and children 12-under admitted free.

An unforgettable Top Eliminator Club experience, including NHRA driver appearances, food and drink, TEC gift bag, starting line seats and much more.

The biggest field in drag racing. Last year, more than 900 cars competed in Indy.

All the greats have forged their legacies through their Indy success and it’s a list that also includes current stars like Schumacher, Force, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Greg Anderson, Erica Enders, Doug Kalitta and Matt Hagan.

Top Fuel’s Schumacher has an amazing 10 victories at The Big Go, the most of any driver in NHRA history, while Force’s five Funny Car wins are tied with McCulloch for the most in class history. Anderson’s 100th career win in 2022 gave the five-time champ seven overall wins in Pro Stock at the world’s biggest drag race, while Brown has five career wins across two classes at the U.S. Nationals.

Last year, Brown (Top Fuel), Capps (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won, with Brown, Capps and Smith winning at Indy for the second straight year. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FOX and FS1, including live eliminations on FOX on Monday, Sept. 2.

Doug Kalitta currently leads the Top Fuel ranks, while Austin Prock’s debut season in Funny Car has been a huge success as he leads the way. Dallas Glenn is the Pro Stock points leader, while Gaige Herrera remains undefeated in 2024 with six wins to his credit in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Other stars to watch include Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley, Shawn Langdon and racing legend Tony Stewart, who will make his Indy Top Fuel debut, Funny Car’s Bob Tasca III and J.R. Todd, Pro Stock’s Aaron Stanfield and Troy Coughlin Jr., and Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Angie Smith and Richard Gadson.

To purchase tickets to the 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.