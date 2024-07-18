PRO STOCK POINTS LEADER DALLAS GLENN RETURNS TO PACIFIC RACEWAYS FOR HOME RACE

SEATTLE (July 18, 2024) – Pro Stock points leader Dallas Glenn is ready to travel west to Seattle for his home race at Pacific Raceway for this weekend’s 35th annual NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Glenn, originally from Covington, Wash., will take on all the top names in the Pro Stock field at the NHRA Northwest Nationals as the category returns to Seattle after a year away. Glenn, for one, is ready to return to the scenic facility in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro for the fan-favorite event in the Pacific Northwest.

“I grew up one exit down from Pacific Raceways so to get a win here would be really awesome,” Glenn said. “I don’t know if I would call it extra pressure for what I’m feeling coming into racing at my first home track, but I would definitely call it excitement.”

Glenn currently leads the points thanks to his two wins in Pomona and Chicago and three runner-up finishes during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. His teammate Greg Anderson sits in second, thanks to his two wins in 2024. Reigning champion Erica Enders is currently third while Aaron Stanfield is fourth, thanks to his back-to-back wins in Richmond and Norwalk.

“I think we can attribute our success so far this season to just building off our awesome season last year,” said Glenn. “I know we didn’t end up as high as we wanted in the points last year after leading the majority of the regular season, but it gave me something to work towards this season. I want to lead the points, but I also want to make sure I’m doing what I can to put myself in a better position for the Countdown (to the Championship) to bring home that championship at the end of the year.”

In 2023, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed victories in Seattle. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1 and the FOX, including eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 21. It marks the 11th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA season, kicking off the second half of the season, as the weekend in Seattle will feature all four pro classes for the first time in history and the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge specialty race on Saturday.

Glenn made it his goal to compete in all Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenges in 2024, a feat he has achieved thus far. With his runner-up finish to Stanfield in Norwalk, he’ll again be entered into the Challenge, hoping for a win in the specialty race on Saturday.

Glenn will meet up with Mason McGaha for a rematch of the Norwalk semifinals while Stanfield will again take on Cristian Cuadra.

“I love having another race day on Saturday for the Mission #2Fast2Tasty event,” Glenn said. “I feel like it gives me another opportunity to get up on the wheel and it only benefits me for the actual race day on Sunday.”

In Top Fuel, Torrence would love a repeat win in Seattle as he takes on the likes of points leader Doug Kalitta, who is also the reigning world champion, Shawn Langdon, Antron Brown, Tony Schumacher, Brittany Force, Clay Millican and Top Fuel newcomer Tony Stewart.

Funny Car veteran Wilkerson retired after the 2023 season and handed driving duties to his son Daniel. D. Wilkerson finished runner-up in Charlotte and will be seeking his first NHRA win this weekend. He’ll be up against the likes of Funny Car points leader Austin Prock, Norwalk-winner Bob Tasca III, reigning champ Matt Hagan, J.R. Todd and multi-time Seattle winner Ron Capps.

Herrera has dominated the Pro Stock Motorcycle division and won last year’s NHRA Northwest Nationals en route to sweeping the Western Swing and winning the world title. He is undefeated in 2024, while other riders in the class to watch are the six-time champion Matt Smith, Richard Gadson, Angie Smith and Chase Van Sant.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the top drivers in the sport. The weekend includes the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout and Drag & Drive Shootout, which is a must-see for any car enthusiast.

The weekend kicks off with a fan fest at Auburn Outlets Collection on Thursday, July 18 at 5 p.m. PT, where fans can meet their drag racing heroes. On Friday between qualifying sessions, fans can take part in a special SealMaster Track Walk and an autograph power hour in the pro pits, while the nitro at night qualifying session will give fans an opportunity to win a unique wristwatch from Ben Bridge Jewelers TAG Heuer.

Fans will also be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Pacific Raceways can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Seattle. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 3:30 p.m. and 8:15 PT on Friday, July 19 and two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 20 at 1:30 and 3:45 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 21. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, 1 p.m. on Sunday, and then eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Northwest Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com or call 800-884-6472. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.