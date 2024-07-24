TOP FUEL’S STEVE TORRENCE LOOKS AT KEEP ROLLING IN WINE COUNTRY AT DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS

SONOMA, Calif. (July 23, 2024) – Steve Torrence received as good of a sign as any last weekend in Seattle that things are coming together at a perfect time, racing to his first Top Fuel victory of the year. Now, the goal is to keep that momentum rolling at this weekend’s 36th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway, a track where the four-time champ has dominated over the years.

Torrence didn’t win last season, as Justin Ashley picked up the victory in the heart of wine country, but the Texan has a strong record at the picturesque facility, winning four times in a five-year stretch, including back-to-back victories in 2021 and 2022.

A fifth victory in Sonoma in his 11,000-horsepower Capco Contractors/Toyota dragster would tie him with reigning world champion Doug Kalitta for the most Top Fuel wins at Sonoma Raceway in NHRA history and also solidify another run at a world title.

Torrence finished second a year ago, picking up one victory (Seattle) along the way. He hasn’t exactly struggled this year, either, but his first win of the year came on Sunday in Seattle, where the team showed a strong ability to run well in all conditions, the latest indication that things are coming together at an ideal point of the season.

“We hadn’t just gone out and set the world on fire,” Torrence said. “But at the end of the day, I mean, we’ve been there when we needed to be there. We could have won the championship last year and didn’t have the driver to do it. So, we’ll keep fighting and we’ll keep digging. We’ve put ourselves in a hole on our own and we’re having to dig out. We’re crawling out of that hole and I think that we’re beginning to see some light. Hopefully it starts getting bright quickly because it’s been dark for about a year and a half, two years, but we’re getting there and we always stick together as a team.”

Last year, Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all took home wins in Sonoma. This year’s race will again be broadcast on both FOX and FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 28 on FOX. It is the 12th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the annual trek to Sonoma is a loaded weekend that also includes the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday.

Torrence will take part in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, looking for bonus points and a bonus purse, as well as another positive step forward with the Countdown to the Championship playoffs approaching. He’ll take on points leader Kalitta in a Seattle semifinal rematch, while the other rematch features Shawn Langdon and Clay Millican.

Sunday’s win also bumped Torrence to third in points, another strong step forward after five previous semifinal appearances this year. Nothing comes easy in Top Fuel, especially in a class that also includes Antron Brown, Tony Schumacher, Clay Millican, Brittany Force and Top Fuel newcomer Tony Stewart, but Torrence is pleased with the recent progress from his team and now hopes it translates from race to trace.

“Seattle was a great example of what we can do and what we need to do because you had the gamut of conditions,” Torrence said. “You’ve just got to stick it out. We’re champions and you can’t forget that even though when you look like you just showed up with all new stuff and don’t have a clue what you’re doing some weekends, and then you run like the four-time champ. It’s mentally taxing, but this is a great team and we’re just getting stronger.”

Funny Car’s J.R. Todd has won both nitro categories in Sonoma and will look to collect another Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals win taking on points leader Austin Prock, who joined the Funny Car ranks this season, Norwalk winner Bob Tasca III and defending world champion Matt Hagan, who each have two wins this season, and Ron Capps.

Pro Stock returns to Sonoma after a year off in 2023. This season has been another year of intense competition featuring standouts like reigning champion Erica Enders, whose six Sonoma wins are the most of any NHRA driver, Greg Anderson, points leader Dallas Glenn, two-time 2024 winner Aaron Stanfield and Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Herrera swept the weekend in Pro Stock Motorcycle at Sonoma last year, winning the Callout and the event en route to the title. He’s been dominant in 2024, winning the first six races of the year before Chase Van Sant won on Sunday in Seattle, snapping Herrera’s 11-race winning streak. Van Sant will look to keep rolling against Matt Smith, Jianna Evaristo, Angie Smith, Hector Arana Jr. and Steve Johnson, who is making his 500th career start this weekend. The GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout features Herrera, M. Smith, Arana, Evaristo, Johnson, A. Smith, John Hall and Van Sant.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout, Street Legal and Top the Cops exhibitions.

Fans will be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Sonoma Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Sonoma. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. PT on Friday and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday. Television coverage includes eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The first round of the GETTRX NHRA All- Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout takes place on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. PT, with the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. and the finals at 2:55 p.m. It will be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

