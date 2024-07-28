DAMS Lucas Oil secures Feature Race podium at Spa-Francorchamps

DAMS Lucas Oil picked up another Feature Race podium, as Jak Crawford showed strong pace throughout the weekend to finish third in Spa.

In the Sprint Race, Crawford gained two places to secure fifth in a shortened event due to heavy rain. Less than half of the laps were completed, meaning he scored a point, while Juan Manuel Correa finished 17th.

On Sunday, the Aston Martin Driver Development Programme member lined up in fourth, retaining his position before pitting on Lap 9. Crawford then drove a solid stint on the medium tyre, setting an excellent pace throughout to secure the final step on the podium, his third top-three finish in the last five Feature Race.

In the #8 car, Correa would show good speed after going on the alternate strategy, pitting on Lap 17 before passing his way through the field to finish in 11th.

#7 Jak Crawford

“I’m delighted to get another Feature Race podium and to round off a very solid weekend. We looked strong despite the changing conditions throughout the weekend, so I’m pleased to deliver this podium for the team who have worked incredibly hard in this busy section of the season. We know how good of a race car we’ve got so I was always confident of achieving a result like this. It’s a brilliant way to go into the summer break and the aim is to come back from this time off even stronger.”

Results

Qualifying: 4th

Sprint Race: 5th (+1 point)

Feature Race: 3rd (+15 points)

#8 Juan Manuel Correa

“It was great to have some battles when we put on the soft rubber towards the end of the race, and I only just missed out on the top-10. It has been a challenging weekend from my side, but it could’ve ended in points, which shows the potential in the car. The schedule has been hectic recently, so the summer break will be good to assess the season so far, and we’ll hope to finish the year on a high.”

Results

Qualifying: 14th

Sprint Race: 17th

Feature Race: 11th

Charles Pic, Team Owner

“I’m happy for us to be on the podium again and to see Jak continuing his excellent form! We improved in qualifying, which is a big positive and we’ll look to learn from what we did differently for the remainder of the season. Jak was looking good for a strong haul of points on Saturday after making up positions at the start, but it was the right decision to end the race early with the worsening conditions. In the Feature Race, we lacked a bit of straight-line speed, and we need to analyse this issue, but Jak drove excellently to come third. With JM on the alternate strategy, we waited for a Safety Car which never came but he managed to make up a few positions to secure P11. It’s a great way to go into the break and the team deserves this for all their hard work over the last six weeks!”

Drivers’ Championship

Isack Hadjar 165 Gabriel Bortoleto 129 Paul Aron 124

-5. Jak Crawford 100

-16 Juan Manuel Correa 31

Teams’ Championship

Campos Racing 203 Invicta Racing 203 MP Motorsport 179 Hitech Pulse-Eight 153

-6. DAMS Lucas Oil 131



About DAMS

DAMS is a professional racing team founded in 1988 by Jean-Paul Driot, currently competing in FIA Formula 2, F1’s main feeder series. Ahead of the 2022 season, ex-F1 driver Charles Pic took control of the team. So far, 33 DAMS drivers have reached F1, with many more going on to become professional racing drivers. In its history, DAMS has won 15 drivers’ titles, 16 teams’ championships and has scored over 170 race victories.

