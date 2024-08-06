P&G Supports Our Military Racing: Josh Berry Richmond Advance

JOSH BERRY

Richmond Advance

No. 4 P&G Supports Our Military Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Event Overview

● Event: Cook Out 400 (Round 23 of 36)

● Time/Date: 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Aug. 11

● Location: Richmond (Va.) Raceway

● Layout: .75-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 400 laps/300 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 70 laps / Stage 2: 160 laps / Final Stage: 170 laps

● TV/Radio: USA / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● After a two-week break from NASCAR Cup Series racing, Josh Berry heads to Richmond (Va.) Raceway, where the 33-year-old rookie is no stranger to speed. In his two previous starts on the .75-mile oval, Berry scored an impressive runner-up finish in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports entry in April 2023, driving for an injured Chase Elliott, then followed it up with an 11th-place result in his first race there in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang Dark Horse this past April. He started 30th in both races before driving his way to the front, and led a total of 12 laps in the two events. Berry has made four starts at Richmond in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports. In those starts, he’s earned one top-five (third in 2023) and three top-10s with 64 laps led, an average starting position of 14.3 and an average finish of 10.3.

● NASCAR is bringing back the optional, soft-compound tire this weekend, which made its debut in the non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway in May. Tire strategy also played a part when Berry and his fellow competitors faced evolving track conditions in their last appearance at Richmond in April, when wet conditions forced all teams to start the race on wet-weather tires. Berry was one of the biggest movers in the race, advancing to ninth from his 30th starting position by the end of the opening stage.

● During the NASCAR break for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Berry returned to his racing roots, piloting the No. 62 KHI Late Model car at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway on July 27. In that race, the short-track aficionado drove to a ninth-place finish. Berry first made a name for himself on short tracks, climbing the ranks to earn his seat in the Cup Series by dominating at the grassroots level. During his days driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr. as part of the JR Motorsports Late Model program, Berry amassed an impressive 95 victories in his 262 starts with the team, with 189 top-fives and 219 top-10s. He was also the NASCAR Weekly Series champion in 2020, finishing every race but one inside the top-10 that season.

● Crew chief Rodney Childers has 35 Cup Series starts atop the pit box at Richmond, including last April’s race with Berry. Sunday night’s race at Richmond will mark the first track Berry and Childers will return to since they were paired together this season. Across Childers’ previous 35 starts, his drivers have amassed six pole positions, one win (Kevin Harvick in August 2022), 12 top-five finishes, 18 top-10s, 319 laps led, an average starting position of 10.0 and an average finish of 14.3. Childers’ drivers have finished all 35 races.

● This Sunday, the No. 4 Ford Mustang Darkhorse welcomes a new partner – P&G – with a vibrant red, white, and blue scheme. P&G is proud to serve our U.S. Military at Commissary and Exchange locations worldwide. As a part of P&G’s “Shop Smart with Heart” platform, military shoppers are empowered to enjoy supporting the sport of NASCAR racing while bringing excitement to their military community by choosing unbeatable solutions from their Commissary and Exchange with a winning lineup of P&G’s superior products.

Josh Berry, Driver of the No. 4 P&G Supports Our Military Ford Mustang Dark Horse

What did you do during your two weeks away from the NASCAR Cup Series schedule? What is your mindset as we look ahead to close out the season?

“I spent the first weekend racing at Hickory Motor Speedway in the KHI Late Model car, which is something I always enjoy. I’ve said it a lot, but I just love to race, and to be able to have Kevin (Harvick) see my passion for racing and continue to support my career is really special to me. After we wrapped up the race, my family and I spent the week away at the beach to just enjoy some rest and each other. This schedule is a grind and takes a lot of our time across the whole program and SHR as a whole. So I took advantage and just unplugged, and I feel as motivated as ever to take on the last bit of the season. I know my team is fired up and ready to get back to the track and go compete for wins.”

This weekend, NASCAR is bringing back the soft, option tire. On the subject of tires, you found speed on the wet-weather tire last April at Richmond. What is your opinion of this weekend’s option tire, and how does your past success bode for your confidence?

“It is a good thing, I think, that Goodyear and NASCAR are taking chances and getting aggressive to find something that improves the racing we have as a series. Obviously, I did have speed there last time and did well in the No. 9 entry last year, so I think regardless of the situation, I just feel comfortable there. It has been a place, in general, where I have just felt like it fits my driving style and kind of sets up well for me. I feel confident we will have a good car and be able to run up front.”

This weekend, you have P&G on board the No. 4 Ford Mustang, promoting its Commissary and Exchange program. What does it mean to you to be able to have a partner that helps the U.S. Armed Forces?

“It’s always a special weekend when you can do something to help give back to the armed forces and all who protect our nation. Being able to help promote this program and having them come on board is neat, and meeting the people who support my team and my career is an opportunity that I hold close to my heart. Weekends like this with P&G remind me that sometimes what we can do is more than just racing, it’s helping impact lives across the country.”

No. 4 P&G Supports Our Military Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Josh Berry

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Rodney Childers

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Car Chief: Robert “Cheddar” Smith

Hometown: Whitewater, Wisconsin

Engineer: Dax Gerringer

Hometown: Gibsonville, North Carolina

Engineer: Billy Kuebler

Hometown: Saline, Michigan

Spotter: Eddie D’Hondt

Hometown: Levittown, New York

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Daniel Coffey

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Daniel Smith

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Mason Flynt

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Jack Man: Brandon Banks

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Evan Marchal

Hometown: Westfield, Indiana

Road Crew Members

Mechanic: Tyler Trosper

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Mechanic: Chris Capaldi

Hometown: Armada, Michigan

Tire Specialist: Zac Lupien

Hometown: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Engine Tuner: Robert Brandt

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Transporter Co-Driver: Jake Zierhoffer

Hometown: Billerica, Massachusetts

Transporter Co-Driver: Stephen Mitchell

Hometown: Woodville, Ohio