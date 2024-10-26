Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup NewsNASCAR Cup Series
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 The Beast Killer Sunrise Toyota, poses for photos after winning the NASCAR pole award. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Tyler Reddick claims pole for playoff race at Homestead

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Tyler Reddick captured the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a qualifying lap of 167.452 mph in the 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota. It is Reddick’s third pole this season and the ninth of his career.

Notably, this achievement couldn’t have come at a better time. With only two races remaining in the Round of 8, he is currently 30 points below the Playoffs cutline and at risk of not advancing to the NASCAR Cup Series final 4.

Reflecting on his performance, Reddick said, “Yeah, the pole has kind of eluded me in the Cup Series here (Homestead-Miami Speedway). “We’ve been very close, we just needed to have a really good round two. Yeah, I think we, for our group, ran a really good lap for sure. Yeah, again, we were just fortunate where we were in Group A. It padded us a little bit.

“Yeah,” he added, “it’s always nice to run a really good lap.”But when you run your lap, and the 5 car (Larson) runs after you, you know they have time to adjust. Curious to see what the 5 and 20 (Christopher Bell) did there. “Obviously,” he said, “the 5 got pretty close.

“All-in-all,” he summarized, “it was a good day for us. And looking forward to the race tomorrow.” And looking forward to the race tomorrow.”

Four more playoff contenders will join Reddick in the top 10 including Kyle Larson (2nd), Christopher Bell (3rd) and Denny Hamlin (4th), and Chase Elliott (7th).

Playoff Drivers:

Three playoff drivers, including Ryan Blaney who will start 20th, and William Byron. who will begin the race in 25th, will start from a disadvantage. Joey Logano, who qualified in 26th, will start from the rear of the field after the team made a steering system change post-qualifying. After his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Logano is already guaranteed a spot in the championship Round of 4.

Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will air at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Current Cup Series Playoff Standings:

Logano +17
Bell +42
Larson +35
Byron +27

Hamlin -27
Reddick -30
Blaney -47
Elliott -53

The starting lineup for the Straight Talk Wireless 400

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
145Tyler Reddick (P)The Beast Killer Sunrise Toyota32.248167.452
25Kyle Larson (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet32.325167.053
320Christopher Bell (P)Rheem Toyota32.369166.826
411Denny Hamlin (P)Mavis Tire Toyota32.428166.523
547Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Kroger/vitaminwater Chevrolet32.599165.649
619Martin Truex Jr.Bass Pro Shops Toyota32.469166.312
79Chase Elliott (P)NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet32.693165.173
823Bubba WallaceMcDonald’s/RMHC Toyota32.505166.128
931Daniel HemricCirkul Chevrolet33.059163.344
107Justin HaleyChili’s Catch-a-Rita Chevrolet32.596165.664
1148Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet32.441166.456
124Josh Berry #Panini Color Blast Ford32.383166.754
1314Chase BriscoeZep Ford32.48166.256
1454Ty GibbsMonster Energy Toyota32.393166.703
1577Carson Hocevar #Zeigler Auto Group/LoJack Chevrolet32.518166.062
1610Noah GragsonBeef A Roo Ford32.418166.574
178Kyle BuschRebel Bourbon Chevrolet32.53166.001
186Brad KeselowskiConsumer Cellular Ford32.465166.333
1971Zane Smith #Wellcare Chevrolet32.537165.965
2012Ryan Blaney (P)Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford32.477166.272
2117Chris BuescherFastenal Ford32.544165.929
221Ross ChastainKubota Chevrolet32.507166.118
2399Daniel SuarezFreewayFranchise.com Chevrolet32.554165.878
2434Michael McDowellLove’s Travel Stops Ford32.51166.103
2524William Byron (P)Valvoline Chevrolet32.581165.741
2622Joey Logano (P)Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford32.562165.837
2715Kaz Grala #Meat N’ Bone Ford32.644165.421
2843Erik JonesDollar Tree Toyota32.577165.761
2942John Hunter NemechekFamily Dollar Toyota32.652165.38
303Austin DillonBass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Chevrolet32.597165.659
3138Todd Gillilandgener8tor Ford32.703165.122
3216AJ Allmendinger(i)Worldwide Express Chevrolet32.637165.456
3351Corey LaJoieSchluter Systems Ford32.801164.629
3421Harrison BurtonDEX Imaging Ford32.653165.375
3541Ryan PreeceBonanza Cabernet Ford32.844164.414
362Austin CindricFreightliner Ford32.81164.584
3744JJ Yeley(i)Urban Youth Chevrolet33.063163.325
3866Chad Finchum(i)GreenLightPP.com Ford33.794159.792

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
