Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Martinsville Speedway

Race Notes

Martinsville Speedway

XFINITY 500

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, November 3 at 2:00PM EST

NBC | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 10 NCS starts at Martinsville Speedway.

So far in the 2024 season, Kaulig Racing has earned one pole award, one runner-up finish, 11 top 10s, 26 top 20s and led 108 laps.

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Acceptance Insurance Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen will make his 12th NCS start this season, his first at Martinsville Speedway.

During his limited schedule in the 2024 NCS season, Van Gisbergen has earned a runner-up finish, two top 10s and led 49 laps with Kaulig Racing. He also earned the team its first NCS pole award.

The three-time Supercars Champion will carry the green and blue Acceptance Insurance livery this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Acceptance Insurance has been helping people save money on their car insurance for more than 50 years. The company specializes in helping drivers with imperfect records find a policy customized to their needs and their budget. Acceptance’s low-cost insurance products also include renters’ insurance, as well as many other insurance options.

“I’m looking forward to racing the Cup car at Martinsville this weekend and getting a feel for how the car races on a short track. It will still be a challenge for me as I continue to learn on the ovals but excited to see how my Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet stacks up with the rest of the field. It’s going to be fun!” – Shane van Gisbergen on Martinsville Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 High Point Paint Services Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made three starts at Martinsville Speedway, earning two top-20 finishes.

Hemric has earned four top 10s, 12 top-20 finishes and led 15 laps in the 2024 season.

Hemric has completed 8,879 of 8,932 laps (99.4%), the most of any other driver in the 2024 season.

As a part of High Point Paint Services’ sponsorship of Hemricl at Martinsville Speedway, High Point Paint and Sherwin-Williams are donating a total of $30,000 to the Daniel Hemric Be The Change Scholarship at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. This contribution will allow for more scholarships to be granted annually from the endowment fund.

“Few people have supported my racing career longer than Hoyt Demis and High Point Paint Services, so it’s great to see them on the car this weekend. Making it more special is that High Point Paint and Sherwin-Williams are donating $30,000 to our Be The Change Scholarship at Rowan Cabarrus Community College, which will allow us to increase the number of scholarships we award annually. On the competition side of things, there are a lot of variables going into this weekend with the tires. We’re all looking forward to that challenge and maximizing our day at all costs.” – Daniel Hemric on Martinsville Speedway

Race Details

Martinsville Speedway

National Debt Relief 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, November 2 at 3:30PM EDT

The CW | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 24 starts at Martinsville Speedway. The team has earned three top fives and 11 top-10 finishes there.

Landon Cassill’s second-place finish at Martinsville in the NXS’ first trip there in 2022 marked Kaulig Racing’s best result at the half-mile track.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, 14 top fives, 33 top-10 finishes and 372 laps led.

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made seven starts and recorded one top 10 in the NXS at Martinsville Speedway.

Williams finished 10th at Martinsville in the NXS’ first 2024 race there, his first top 10 of the season. The next day, he drove the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 in the NCS race at Martinsville, finishing two laps down in 27th.

Williams sits 17th in the NXS points standings with four top 10s and 14 laps led.

“Winding down the year with Martinsville, another one of my favorite race tracks. I’m a short-track guy, so I’m excited to get going there and hopefully have a good finish and maybe chase a clock.” – Josh Williams on Martinsville Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Amarr Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made six NXS starts at Martinsville Speedway. He has led 68 laps and earned one top five and two top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned one win, seven top fives, 17 top-10 finishes and led 258 laps.

Allmendinger secured his spot in the Championship 4 after leading 102 laps and winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Round of 8.

“Martinsville has always been one of my favorite racetracks, and this is the first time we are able to go there without having to worry about points. We have the opportunity to just focus on strategy to put ourselves in the best position to win a Martinsville Grandfather Clock.” – AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Wendy’s Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will make his second-career NXS start at Martinsville Speedway in the No. 97 Wendy’s® Chevrolet.

At Martinsville in April, Van Gisbergen was one spot shy of the top 10, recording an 11th-place finish in his first race at the short track.

Wendy’s® will serve as the No. 97’s primary sponsor on Saturday. Van Gisbergen’s paint scheme will feature Wendy’s® Frosty and Fries.

“Martinsville [Speedway] is an epic place, and I really enjoyed racing there in the spring. It’s another massive challenge for me and the racing is super intense once the field takes the green flag. Excited to see how much my team can keep improving and hope for another solid result in my Wendy’s Chevrolet on Saturday.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Martinsville Speedway

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.