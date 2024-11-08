7 Tips To Keep Your Porsche in the Best Condition

Nothing quite compares to the feel of owning a Porsche, and once you’ve got one, you’ll become obsessed with ensuring that it stays in mint condition…which is probably why you’re reading this article, am I right?

Trust me, it’s not that difficult to do when you know what to pay attention to. You’ve come to the right place because here, we’ll give you the best tips for maintaining your Porsche.

1. Check your tyres on the regular

When it comes to the most essential parts of your car, tyres are high up on the list – which is why it’s essential to check on them consistently. Not checking your tyres regularly means there’s a chance you could drive with a slow leak, a dented rim or wheels that are out of alignment, so make a habit of checking them frequently before you hit the road. One thing you need to know about most Porsche tyres is that the front and back tyres aren’t interchangeable.

2. Let the professionals handle services

The way to ensure that you can enjoy your Porsche for as long as possible is to send it in for a regular service. Look at yout driver’s manual to check for what the best intervals are for services – one year intervals work for most models (depending on how often and how much they’re being driven). You can learn more about what to check when getting a Porsche serviced, here.

3. Shield it from the elements

While you want to take your Porsche out and show it off to the rest of the world, you need to try to keep it out of the sun and protected from the other elements as much as possible. The harmful UV rays can cause its colour to fade prematurely, and for anyone who lives near the coast, ensure it’s protected from the salty air and spray because once rust sets in, it spreads like wildfire. The best way to protect your Porsche is to park it in a shaded area or cover it with a tarpaulin any time it’s in the sun. Also, it’s essential to give it a good washdown if you’ve been driving anywhere near the ocean.

4. Keep an eye on the coolant system

Another aspect of having a Porsche is that you need to check the coolant system regularly if you want it to remain in prime condition. This is because leaks in the coolant system of a Porsche are sometimes incredibly difficult to detect, so it’s best to monitor it.

5. Oil checks are pivotal

One of the things that can make all the difference in how long your Porsche lasts is ensuring the engine oil is good. Sometimes, all it needs is a good oil change, and your baby will run like new. For a high-quality ride, you can’t settle for low-quality engine oil, as this will put your Porsche’s engine at risk of developing huge issues. It’s best to see to it that the engine oil is changed at least once a year or after driving 16000 kilometres.

6. Observe the dashboard alerts

The dashboard signals are not suggestions, and as soon as one appears, you need to act promptly and not ignore any of them. Whenever something pops up, take it to a professional Porsche mechanic who will know exactly how to resolve the issue and not cause any others.

7. Maintain its battery health

Another key component you need to pay attention to on your Porsche is battery health. For those who live in hotter regions, you need to pay special attention to the battery as they do tend to deteriorate faster when there is constant heat. Along with battery, ensure you check on all the other connections to the battery as well.

Can you use aftermarket parts?

Look, whether you choose to use OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts or aftermarket parts is going to come down to a few different factors, and both come with their own benefits and drawbacks. Ideally everyone should be using OEM parts, but realistically, they’re very expensive, so there is definitely a value in using aftermarket parts too. However, if you want to keep your Porsche in mint condition, only use OEM parts.

Final Thoughts

To keep your Porsche in the best possible condition for as long as possible, you need to take the necessary precautions. By keeping these eight key tips in mind, you should be able to keep your car in good knick.