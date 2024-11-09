Ty Majeski dominates for first Truck Series championship at Phoenix

Ty Majeski stormed to his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship by securing a dominant victory in the 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 8.

After starting on the pole, the 30-year-old Majeski from Seymour, Wisconsin, led a race-high 132 of 150-scheduled laps in the season-finale event. He led the first 38 laps before he was overtaken by Championship 4 contender Corey Heim. Majeski finished the first stage in second place at the conclusion of the first stage. He regained the lead during the first stage’s pit stop period and before the start of the second stage, Majeski prevailed after a mid-stage battle with Heim on the track to claim the second stage victory.

Majeski would then lead the field to the start of the final stage period with 52 laps remaining. During three caution periods due to on-track carnages and three restart periods throughout the final stage, Majeski retained the lead through every restart period. He executed the final one with 27 laps remaining to his advantage as he motored away from Heim along with Championship 4 finalists Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger. Majeski capped off the 2024 season with his third Craftsman Truck Series victory this year and his first championship in his third full-time series campaign.

With on-track qualifying that determined the starting lineup occurring on Friday, Championship 4 finalist Ty Majeski claimed the final pole position of the 2024 season and the sixth of the season with a pole-winning lap at 138.180 mph in 26.053 seconds. Joining him on the front row was Championship 4 finalist Corey Heim, who clocked in his best qualifying lap at 138.021 mph in 26.083 seconds. Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger, the remaining two Championship 4 finalists, lined up in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Prior to the event, Lawless Alan dropped to the rear of the field in a backup truck after he wrecked his primary truck during the finale’s qualifying session.

When the green flag waved and the finale commenced, the field fanned out through the frontstretch’s dogleg as Ty Majeski led the way through the first two turns. As Majeski pulled away through the backstretch, he proceeded to lead the first lap while his Championship 4 rivals Corey Heim and Christian Eckes followed suit in second and third, respectively.

Over the next four laps, Majeski stretched his early advantage to more than a second over Heim and Eckes while Nick Sanchez and Stewart Friesen followed suit in the top five. Behind, Dean Thompson retained sixth place ahead of Connor Mosack, Championship 4 finalist Grant Enfinger, Kaden Honeycutt and rookie Layne Riggs while Conner Jones, Chase Purdy, Rajah Caruth, Tyler Ankrum and the Gray brothers of Tanner and Taylor were racing in the top 16.

Through the first 10-scheduled laps, Majeski continued to lead by two seconds over Heim while third-place Eckes trailed by three-and-a-half seconds. Behind, Sanchez and Friesen remained in the top five while Enfinger, who lost three spots at the start despite starting in fifth place, was up to seventh place behind Thompson. Majeski would proceed to stabilize his lead to more than two seconds over Heim and by nearly six seconds over Eckes 10 laps later while Enfinger drove his way back into the top five as he was in fifth place behind Sanchez.

At the Lap 30 mark, Majeski’s lead decreased to six-tenths of a second over Heim as the latter started to close in on the former for the top spot. Majeski would then slightly increase his lead to nine-tenths of a second over Heim at the Lap 35 mark before Heim assumed the lead from Majeski entering the backstretch on Lap 39. By then, Eckes retained third place and trailed the lead by more than four seconds while Enfinger retained fifth place behind Sanchez as he trailed the lead by more than 10 seconds.

On Lap 41, the finale’s first caution period flew when Frankie Muniz got bumped by William Sawalich as he slid sideways in Turn 3 while the leader Heim barely avoided McGee’s sideways truck. Muniz’s incident was enough for the first stage period scheduled to conclude on Lap 45 to officially conclude under caution as Heim claimed his 10th Truck stage victory of the 2024 season. Majeski, Eckes, Sanchez and Enfinger followed suit in the top five while Thompson, Mosack, Riggs, Conner Jones and Friesen were scored in the top 10.

Under the stage break, the lead lap field led by Heim pitted for a first round of pit service. Following the pit stops, Majeski reassumed the lead as he exited pit road first while he was followed by Eckes, Heim, Sanchez and Enfinger. Amid the pit stops, Heim endured a slow pit service after he was forced to reverse his No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro into his pit stall to ensure his pit crew would change the left-side tires while Enfinger barely clipped his rear-tire change while entering his pit stall.

The second stage period started on Lap 54 as Majeski and Eckes occupied the front row. At the start, the field fanned out through the frontstretch’s dogleg as both Majeski and Eckes dueled for the lead. Majeski would then use the outside lane to muscle his No. 98 Road Ranger Ford F-150 ahead with the lead through the first two turns while Heim muscled through into second place ahead of Eckes and Sanchez. As the field continued to fan out through the backstretch, Majeski led the next lap over Heim while Eckes, Sanchez, Thompson and Enfinger followed suit in the top six.

On Lap 58, the caution returned when Jack Wood, who was racing outside the top 25, got sideways after making contact with Bayley Currey as both were racing in a three-wide battle with Matt Crafton, which resulted with Wood spinning and backing his No. 91 Mongoose Chevrolet Silverado RST into the outside wall in Turn 2. The incident and damage to the rear end of Wood’s truck was enough to make Wood the first retiree of the finale. During the caution period, Crafton and Daniel Dye pitted while the rest led by Majeski remained on the track.

As the event restarted under green on Lap 64, a four-wide battle for the lead ensued between Majeski, Heim, Sanchez and Thompson through the frontstretch’s dogleg as Heim muscled ahead from the inside lane entering the first two turns. Majeski would then close back to Heim’s rear bumper entering the backstretch and he tried to make a move beneath him, but Heim transitioned to the outside lane as he fended off Majeski to retain the lead and lead the following lap. With Heim leading the race, Majeski retained second ahead of Sanchez and Eckes while Riggs moved up into the top five. Riggs would then challenge Eckes for fourth place while Mosack, Enfinger and Thompson closed in from sixth to eighth, respectively. By then, Thompson was penalized for a restart violation.

At the halfway mark on Lap 75, Majeski, who overtook Heim for the lead five laps earlier despite making contact with the latter, extended his advantage to more than a second over Heim while third-place Sanchez trailed by more than two seconds. Behind, Riggs and Eckes trailed in the top five ahead of Mosack, Friesen, Enfinger, Taylor Gray and Purdy while Ben Rhodes, Rajah Caruth, Tanner Gray, Conner Jones, Kaden Honeycutt, Daniel Dye, William Sawalich, Tyler Ankrum, Matt Crafton and Stefan Parsons all followed suit in the top 20.

When the second stage period concluded on Lap 90, Majeski, who proceeded to stretch his advantage to more than three seconds, captured his seventh Truck stage victory of the 2024 season. Heim followed suit in second while Riggs, Sanchez, Eckes, Mosack, Enfinger, Taylor Gray, Friesen and Rhodes were scored in the top 10.

During the stage break, the lead lap field led by Majeski returned to pit road for service. Following the pit stops, Majeski retained the lead after he exited pit road first while Sanchez, Eckes, Riggs, Heim, Mosack, Taylor Gray, Enfinger, Caruth and Tanner Gray followed suit in the top 10. Amid the pit stops, Crafton was penalized for improper fueling to his No. 88 Menards Ford F-150.

With 52 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as Majeski and Sanchez occupied the front row. At the start, the field fanned out through the frontstretch’s dogleg as both Sanchez and Majeski dueled in front of the field entering the first two turns. Majeski and Sanchez would continue to duel for the lead entering the backstretch in front of Heim and Riggs before Mosack, who was racing in the top six behind Eckes, ran up the track and hit the outside wall. As the field scattered to avoid hitting Mosack, Tyler Ankrum then got bumped by Sawalich as he spun his No. 18 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado RST back across the middle of the backstretch, which triggered a multi-truck wreck that involved Sawalich, Andres Perez de Lara, Stefan Parsons, Friesen, Frankie Muniz, Spencer Boyd and rookie Thad Moffitt. The carnage was enough to place the finale in a red flag period for more than six minutes. By then, Heim, who restarted in fifth place and had moved up to third place prior to the caution, was penalized for a restart violation, where he steered his No. 11 Safelite Toyota to the left and below the frontstretch’s apron prior to reaching the start/finish line.

Once the red flag lifted and the field proceeded under a cautious pace, some including Mosack, Friesen and Currey pitted while the rest led by Majeski remained on the track.

The start of the next restart period with 43 laps remaining featured Majeski fending off Sanchez, Eckes and Riggs through the frontstretch’s dogleg and the first two turns. Majeski would proceed to lead Riggs through the backstretch as he led the next lap while Sanchez, Taylor Gray, Enfinger, Caruth and Eckes all followed suit. Meanwhile, Heim, who restarted 19th after serving his penalty, was up to 16th place. As Heim proceeded to climb his way up into the top 14, Majeski held a narrow lead over Riggs with 40 laps remaining while Sanchez, Taylor Gray, Enfinger and Eckes followed suit in the top six.

Shortly after, the caution returned when Conner Jones, who was racing in 11th place, spun in Turn 2 after he made contact with teammate Jake Garcia amid close-quarters racing while he was nearly hit by teammate Ben Rhodes while sliding towards the outside wall. The incident occurred in front of Heim, who made his way into 11th place. During the caution period, some including Enfinger and Eckes pitted while the rest led by Majeski remained on the track.

During the next restart period with 33 laps remaining, Majeski and Riggs led the field to the start as the former muscled ahead from the outside lane through the frontstretch’s dogleg. As Heim went to the apron to gain spots towards the top-five mark entering the first two turns, Majeski muscled away from the field entering the backstretch before the caution quickly returned as Riggs made contact with Sanchez in a battle for the runner-up spot and spun his No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops Ford F-150 in Turn 2. Nathan Byrd would also spin as he jammed on the brakes to avoid Riggs.

The start of the following restart period with 27 laps remaining featured Majeski muscling ahead of a three-wide battle for the runner-up spot involving Heim, Sanchez and Daniel Dye through the frontstretch’s dogleg and the first two turns before Heim muscled his way into the runner-up spot entering the backstretch. As the field fanned out, Majeski led the following lap ahead of a hard-charging Heim while Sanchez, Eckes and Dye were in the top five. Meanwhile, Enfinger was mired in ninth place as Majeski stretched his advantage to a second over Heim. Eckes would then charge his No. 19 NAPA Chevrolet Silverado RST into third place on the track and with his fresh tires with 24 laps remaining, thus placing three Championship 4 finalists in the top three on the track while Dye was assessed a restart violation penalty.

Down to the final 20 laps of the finale, Majeski was leading both the race and the championship battle by more than a second over Heim while third-place Eckes trailed by more than two seconds. Meanwhile, Enfinger was in sixth place behind Sanchez and Taylor Gray while Honeycutt, Mosack, Tanner Gray and Rhodes were in the top 10.

Five laps later, Majeski added another second to his advantage as he was leading by more than two seconds over Heim while Eckes trailed in third place by three-and-a-half seconds. By then, Enfinger moved his No. 9 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST up to fifth place despite trailing the lead by more than seven seconds while Majeski, who was posting the fastest lap times on the track, continued to extend his advantage to more than three seconds over Heim with 10 laps remaining.

With five laps remaining, Majeski stabilized his advantage to more than four seconds over Heim while Eckes continued to trail in third place by five seconds. Meanwhile, Enfinger trailed in fifth place on the track by nine seconds while Sanchez was mired in fourth place.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Majeski remained in the lead both in the race and the championship battle by more than four seconds over Heim. With Heim unable to narrow the gap between himself and Majeski for a final lap charge, Majeski was able to smoothly navigate his No. 98 Road Ranger Ford F-150 around the Phoenix circuit for a final time before he returned to the frontstretch to claim the checkered flag and win both the race and his first Truck Series championship.

With his first title, Majeski, who also claimed his sixth career race victory, became the 21st competitor overall to win a championship in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series division, the third consecutive Ford competitor to win a Truck championship in recent seasons and the seventh to achieve a first title under the series’ current inception of the Playoff-elimination format. Majeski also delivered both the sixth Truck driver’s championship and the third owner’s championship for ThorSport Racing while veteran crew chief Joe Shear Jr. notched his second title in the series.

The 2024 season marks the fourth time over the previous seven seasons where the championship-winning competitor won the season-finale event on a schedule and the third time over the last five season where it occurred at Phoenix Raceway. For Majeski, the 2024 championship comes in his third full-time Truck season driving for ThorSport Racing, a team whom Majeski drove for in select events in 2021 before he was elevated to a full-time ride in 2022.

Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“God, I can’t believe it,” Majeski said on the frontstretch on FS1. “Just huge thank you to [team owners] Duke and Ronda Thorson. Joe Shear Jr., he’s one bad dude. This is so much fun racing with this group. So proud to have the opportunity to drive these great race trucks. There’s a lot of time in my career where this [championship] looks like a far dream and Duke and Ronda really gave me my third opportunities after I had two opportunities that failed. Man, I can’t thank them enough. We have had a lot of ups and downs and just so proud of these guys.”

During his championship interview, Majeski, a five-time ARCA Midwest Tour champion who grew up competing in late models and short track events, evoked an inspiring message to short track racers striving to emerge as a future NASCAR champion.

“[Winning]’s possible,” Majeski said. “You just need to find a way to set yourself apart from everybody else. I did that by working in the shop. [I] Started as an engineer at ThorSport [Racing] in 2021 with three or four races, didn’t know what it was going to turn into and now, we’re champions. Man, this is special. We’re going to celebrate this one.”

As Majeski proceeded to celebrate both the race victory and his first championship on the championship stage with his team, the remaining three Championship 4 finalists that include Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger were left disappointed on pit road as the trio fell short of winning their first title in the series.

For Heim, who ended up in the runner-up spot both on the track and in the final standings, the late restart violation penalty left the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota entry surprised, though he admitted that he could not keep pace with Majeski to battle for the title amid his late-race rally. Heim, who capped off the season with a series-leading six victories, will return to the Truck Series with TRICON Garage for the 2025 season as he strives to make another run for his first championship.

“It’s hard to even be upset,” Heim said. “I did almost everything right except for that restart violation, but we were able to get our track position back pretty quick and make the most of it. I just had nothing for [Majeski] all day. He was so fast. I’m just proud of myself for not driving through the fastest truck like I drove through last year by [Carson] Hocevar and we’re going to go with our heads up high. A six-win season, career highs for myself, my team, organization, everybody. Just one sport short of the championship.”

Meanwhile, the late pit stops for both Eckes and Enfinger did not pay dividends for either one as Eckes settled in third place on the track and in the final standings while Enfinger came home in fifth place on the track and in fourth place in the final standings.

“[I] Just didn’t have enough today,” Eckes, who achieved four race victories, a season-high 11 stage victories and is set to graduate to the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing in 2025, said. “[Majeski] and [Heim] were just stronger than us. We threw a Hail Mary with the tires and I thought for a second I would be able to catch them and just didn’t have enough. I wish we could have finished [the season] off with a championship, but just came up a little short. So proud of my guys and we’ll move on to 2025.”

“Honestly, [I needed] just more speed,” Enfinger, who notched back-to-back victories during the Round of 8 and will be remaining with CR7 Motorsports for the 2025 Truck Series season, added. “[I’m] Really proud of the CR7 Motorsports group. All we’ve overcome all year. I feel like we came here with the right mindset, the right game plan and honestly, pretty much the right execution for the stuff in our control. We just flat out didn’t have the speed tonight…It is a special year. Definitely disappointing performance for us tonight, but overall, proud of everything we did. We just flat out didn’t have the short run speed. I think after 15 laps, we were respectable, but just couldn’t go on the short run.”

On the track, Nick Sanchez finished in fourth place, which was enough to settle in fifth place in the final standings and in his final campaign in the Truck Series with Rev Racing as he is set to move up to the Xfinity Series with Big Machine Racing in 2025. Taylor Gray, Kaden Honeycutt, Connor Mosack, Ben Rhodes and Layne Riggs, the latter of whom claimed the 2024 Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year title, completed the top 10 in the final running order.

There were seven lead changes for three different leaders. The race featured six cautions for 43 laps. In addition, 22 of 35 starters finished on the lead lap.

Results.

1. Ty Majeski, 132 laps led, Stage 2 winner

2. Corey Heim, 16 laps led, Stage 1 winner

3. Christian Eckes

4. Nick Sanchez

5. Grant Enfinger, two laps led

6. Taylor Gray

7. Kaden Honeycutt

8. Connor Mosack

9. Ben Rhodes

10. Layne Riggs

11. Tanner Gray

12. Chase Purdy

13. Rajah Caruth

14. Jake Garcia

15. Dean Thompson

16. Brett Moffitt

17. Conner Jones

18. Stewart Friesen

19. Matt Crafton

20. Dawson Sutton

21. Bayley Currey

22. Timmy Hill

23. Stefan Parson, one lap down

24. Daniel Dye, one lap down

25. Matt Mills, two laps down

26. Nathan Byrd, three laps down

27. Thad Moffitt, three laps down

28. Spencer Boyd, four laps down

29. Keith McGee, four laps down

30. Lawless Alan, four laps down

31. Andres Perez de Lara – OUT, Accident

32. William Sawalich – OUT, Accident

33. Tyler Ankrum – OUT, Accident

34. Frankie Muniz – OUT, Accident

35. Jack Wood – OUT, Accident

*Bold indicates championship finalists

Final standings

1. Ty Majeski

2. Corey Heim

3. Christian Eckes

4. Grant Enfinger

5. Nick Sanchez

6. Taylor Gray

7. Rajah Caruth

8. Tyler Ankrum

9. Ben Rhodes

10. Daniel Dye

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and competitors enter an off-season period before returning to action at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on February 14, 2025, for a new season of competition.