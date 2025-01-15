DAMS Lucas Oil completes 2025 Formula 3 line up with Christian Ho

DAMS Lucas Oil is thrilled to announce that Christian Ho will compete for the team in the FIA Formula 3 Championship for the 2025 season, becoming the first driver from Singapore to race in the series.

Ho enjoyed an excellent 2024 in Eurocup-3, taking six wins and four further podiums on his way to claiming the Rookie Cup.

Previously, the 18-year-old raced in the 2022 and 2023 editions of F4 Spanish Championship, sealing the runner-up spot whilst securing four wins and eight more top three finishes.

DAMS Lucas Oil has now confirmed its full line up for the 2025 Formula 3 season with Ho alongside Matías Zagazeta and Nicola Lacorte. The campaign kicks off in Melbourne, Australia on March 14-16 and the full calendar can be found here.

“I’m proud to be the first F3 driver from Singapore, it feels amazing to join DAMS Lucas Oil and I’m raring to go. I’ve had a strong season Eurocup-3, and I’m aiming to carry this form into 2025. My target is to be competitive in the championship, which is one of the toughest in the world, so I’ll work with the team to deliver the best possible results.”

“We’re delighted to have signed Christian, his pace during the test days was impressive and he has a great racing CV. It’s amazing for him to be the first driver from his nation to compete in F3. We’re pleased to now have our 2025 line-up confirmed and we’ll continue working hard to be in good shape when we arrive in Melbourne.”

About DAMS

DAMS is a professional racing team founded in 1988 by Jean-Paul Driot, currently competing in FIA Formula 2, F1’s main feeder series. Ahead of the 2022 season, ex-F1 driver Charles Pic took control of the team. So far, 33 DAMS drivers have reached F1, with many more going on to become professional racing drivers. In its history, DAMS has won 15 drivers’ titles, 16 teams’ championships and has scored over 170 race victories.