Benebone Returns as Primary Partner of Front Row Motorsports

Program Highlighted in Three NASCAR Cup Series Events with Zane Smith

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 23, 2025) – Benebone, a leading USA brand of durable dog toys, is back with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) as a primary partner of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Having served as an associate partner of Smith in the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Benebone will follow Smith in his return to FRM for the 2025 season with their scheme showcased in three Cup Series events. Benebone’s season will kick off in May at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 before traveling to the world-famous Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, in June. Benebone’s final race will be in October at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

For Smith, the partnership with Benebone is an authentic connection, as he is a proud parent of two Benebone-loving dogs, Roxy and Kygo.

“I’m excited to reignite my partnership with Benebone,” said Smith. “My dogs are a huge part of my life, so it’s great to have a partner who understands this special connection. I’m inspired by Benebone’s commitment to creating long-lasting toys that dogs love. Hopefully, I can repay them with a trip to Victory Lane.”

Benebone shares the same excitement in continuing its partnership with FRM and Smith.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season,” said Nate Harceg, Benebone’s Chief Growth Officer. “The NASCAR community’s passion and loyalty have been incredible, and Zane is a fantastic ambassador for our brand. As a company built on making lives better for dogs and their humans, we’re excited to connect with fans on and off the track and share our mission with even more dog lovers this season.”

Fans can see the No. 38 Benebone Ford Mustang Dark Horse in action at the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25 at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. Fans can also listen to the race live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM on channel 90.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

