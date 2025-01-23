Jarrett to Return to JR Motorsports in Multi-Year Renewal

Leading Third-Party Logistics Company to Partner with Multiple JRM entries in 2025

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 23, 2025) – JR Motorsports announced today that Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing, international and fleet services, will return to the organization as a primary partner for six races during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign onboard the Nos. 1, 7 and 88 Chevrolets with drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch. In addition to their return as a primary partner, Jarrett will again be featured as a full-season associate on Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

“It’s great to have Jarrett return to JRM across not just my No. 7, but also with Carson and Connor,” said reigning NXS Champion Allgaier. “I’ve really enjoyed working with Jarrett over the last couple of years and I know that Connor, Carson and myself will do all we can to get them in Victory Lane in 2025.”

Jarrett, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider founded in 1999, has grown to become one of the top logistics companies in the United States. With a focus on advanced, integrated technology solutions, Jarrett partners with supply chain leaders, including Fortune 500 companies, to provide services in transportation, warehousing, international, logistics, and fleet operations.

As a family-owned company, Jarrett takes pride in delivering world-class customer service, innovative technology and premier high-touch logistics solutions tailored to meet client needs.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with JR Motorsports in 2025, bringing the Jarrett brand to the track with an outstanding roster of drivers,” said Mike Jarrett, CEO and President of Jarrett. “Justin Allgaier’s return to the Jarrett car, alongside rising stars Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil, underscores our mutual dedication to excellence and high performance. We look forward to watching these talented drivers represent Jarrett as they compete at the highest level and deliver an unforgettable season.”

Catch Jarrett’s first race of the season with Allgaier behind the wheel at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

To learn more about Jarrett, be sure to go to www.gojarrett.com.

ABOUT JARRETT:

Jarrett is an award-winning 3PL supply chain partner with operations in Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing, International and Fleet services. Founded in 1999, the family-owned company is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, with client service offices in New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Jarrett is recognized as a market leader in the supply chain industry for providing world-class service, technology and premier services to many of the world’s biggest brands. For more information, visit www.gojarrett.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.