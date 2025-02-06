Jimmie Johnson and Marty Smith Team Up for New SiriusXM Podcast

“Never Settle” debuts February 12, during Daytona 500 Week

NEW YORK – February 6, 2025 – SiriusXM announced today that seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion driver Jimmie Johnson and veteran journalist and best-selling author Marty Smith are teaming up for a new SiriusXM podcast, “Never Settle.”

The podcast debuts on February 12, during Daytona 500 Week. Johnson, who will be competing part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series this season in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, will attempt to qualify for a spot in the Daytona 500 field that week.

Listeners can hear “Never Settle” every week on all major podcast platforms. New episodes of the podcast will debut every Wednesday and the show will also air Wednesdays (2 pm ET) on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel (ch. 90).

Each week, Johnson and Smith will discuss the headline stories in NASCAR, and will share stories and perspectives gleaned from Jimmie’s many successful years competing on the track. Marty and Jimmie will take the discussion beyond the world of motorsports, too, discussing lifestyle matters, music, and sharing experiences and lessons learned staying true to the motto “never settle” as they navigated through success and challenges in their lives and careers.

“It’s crazy that this podcast has finally come to life,” said Johnson. “Marty and I have known each other for 20 plus years and he is one of the all-time best storytellers out there. He’s also hilarious and the two of us have had a lot of fun together throughout the years. We’re excited to work with SiriusXM and we can’t wait to share some entertaining stories with listeners and have some great guests in their 2.0 version of life on the show with us. It’s going to be wild.”

“Jimmie and I have had so many great conversations through the years about life on the track and off it, and we’re thrilled to team up with SiriusXM to create a podcast that will invite listeners into those conversations with us,” said Smith. “From racing to fatherhood to business and more, we’re excited to get into it all, and hopefully we’ll enlighten and inspire some people along the way.”

Jimmie Johnson is not only one of the greatest racecar drivers of the modern era, he is also one of the most accomplished professional athletes in sports. A seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Johnson remains the only racecar driver in history to be named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year (2009). Johnson was a 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee. Throughout Johnson’s storied career, he and the No. 48 team of Hendrick Motorsports recorded 83 wins in 686 starts. He shares the record of seven championship titles with NASCAR Hall of Fame legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, Sr. After Johnson’s final full-time season in NASCAR, he spent two seasons in the INDYCAR Series competing for 16-time INDYCAR champions, Chip Ganassi Racing.

Johnson and wife Chandra are co-founders of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation (JJF), which focuses on K-12 public education. The JJF has contributed more than $13 million to organizations and schools in need across the U.S., since its inception in 2006.

Marty Smith has been a reporter and host for ESPN since 2006. He has been a mainstay on the network’s NASCAR and college sports coverage and also hosted the interview show “Marty Smith’s America.” Prior to ESPN, Smith covered motorsports and college sports as a journalist at the Roanoke Times, The Washington Post and The News & Advance. He has authored two books – the New York Times bestseller “Never Settle: Sports, Family, and the American Soul” (2019) and “Sideline CEO: Leadership Principles from Championship Coaches” (2023).

