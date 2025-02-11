Joey Logano to make 17th Daytona 500 start in 2025

Coming off a third NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning season in 2024, Joey Logano enters the 2025 season with the main spotlight shining on him as he strives to elevate his racing status to another height by becoming the fifth competitor overall to reach four titles within NASCAR’s premier series. Before the season-long road to re-emerge as a champion commences, this weekend’s 67th running of the Daytona 500 presents another opportunity for Logano to etch himself in another elite list, a list of 12 competitors who have notched multiple victories in the Great American Race. As he pursues this mark, he will also make his 17th consecutive start in the 500.

A native of Middletown, Connecticut, Logano’s first Daytona 500 start occurred in 2009, the year in which he campaigned on a full-time basis in the Cup Series for the first time. Driving the No. 20 Toyota entry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), he started ninth and finished at the rear of the field in 43rd place after he made contact with Greg Biffle, spun and hit the inside wall head-on towards the pit road entrance.

Over his next three Daytona 500 starts while driving for JGR, Logano notched his first top-10 career result during his latter start in 2012 by finishing in ninth place. Once he transitioned to Team Penske to pilot the No. 22 Ford entry, beginning in 2013, the Connecticut native would finish 19th and 11th during the 2013 and 2014 events, respectively.

Then in 2015, Logano led six times for 31 of 203 over-scheduled laps, including the final 13, and fended off the field through a two-lap shootout to win the Daytona 500 for the first time in his career. The victory, which occurred in Logano’s seventh 500 start, made the Connecticut native the 36th competitor to win the Great American Race as he delivered the second Daytona 500 victory for Team Penske and the 14th for the Ford nameplate. To date, Logano is the third-youngest winner of NASCAR’s season-opening event at Daytona at age 24 years of age.

Since winning his first and only Daytona 500 to date, Logano proceeded to finish in the top six over his next four starts between 2016 to 2019. After finishing as high as 12th between 2020 to 2022, he notched a runner-up result in 2023 after he was edged by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the moment of caution. Despite claiming his first Daytona 500 pole position this past season, he ended up in 32nd place after he was involved in a 23-car wreck with nine laps remaining.

Through 16 previous starts in the Daytona 500, Logano has achieved one victory, one pole, four top-four results, seven top-10 results, 158 laps led and an average-finishing result of 14.9. A second victory in 2025 would make Logano become the 13th competitor overall to achieve multiple Daytona 500 victories as he would record the 18th 500 victory for the Ford nameplate and the fourth for Team Penske. In addition, he would become the first competitor to repeat as a Daytona 500 champion since Denny Hamlin made the previous accomplishment in 2020 and the first reigning championship-winning competitor to win the Daytona 500 since Dale Jarrett made the last accomplishment between 1999 and 2000.

This week, Logano will participate in a single-car qualifying session on Wednesday, February 12, and in one of two Duel events on Thursday, February 13, to determine his starting lineup for this year’s Daytona 500. The qualifying session on Wednesday will begin airing at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1 while the Duels will begin airing at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

The 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled to occur this upcoming Sunday, February 16, with a starting broadcast time of 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.