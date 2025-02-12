Daytona 500 race info, stats and trivia

We head into this weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway, better known as the “World Center of Racing,” for the 67th running of the DAYTONA 500. The racing action begins with the DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light on Wednesday, February 12th. This will set the field for the Duel At DAYTONA, which will be on Thursday, February 13th, with the drivers battling it out for a spot in the DAYTONA 500.

This will also mark the season opening for all three of NASCAR’s national series and the ARCA Menards Series. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 will be on Friday, February 14th at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Saturday, February 15th, a double-header with the ARCA race will be followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, February 16th, we will feature “The Great American Race,” the DAYTONA 500, at 2:30 p.m. ET. It will feature GRAMMY® Award Winning Artist Pitbull’s pre-race show with the USAF Thunderbirds flyover. Anthony Mackie has been named the grand marshal for the race. Mackie portrays Captain America in Marvel Studios’ new film Captain America: Brave New World, releasing February 14th in theaters.

Race Information and Stats

Race No. 1 of 36 – Daytona 500 – 500 miles (200 laps) on February 16, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Purse: $30,331,250

Track Size: 2.5 miles

Banking/Corners: 31 degrees

Banking/Straights: 3 degrees

Banking/Tri-Oval: 18 degrees

The 2024 pole winner was Joey Logano (181.947 mph, 49.465 secs., 02-14-2024), driving a Ford Mustang for Team Penske.

The 2024 race winner was William Byron (157.178 mph, 03:10:52, 02-19-2024), driving a Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports.

The Stages

Stage 1 Length: 162.5 miles (65 laps)

Stage 2 Length: 162.5 miles (65 laps, Ends on Lap 130)

Final Stage Length: 175 miles (70 laps, Ends on Lap 200)

Can Byron repeat?

William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports delivered the final ultimatum that sent them to Victory Lane in the rain-postponed 66th annual running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, February 19th, 2024. The 26-year-old Byron from Charlotte, North Carolina, led the final four of 200-scheduled laps in an event where he started 18th and was consistent amongst a bevy of competitors running in tight two and three-stacked lanes from start to finish. Byron cycled to the front and made his presence at the front known for the first time during the final restart. With four laps remaining, he fended off late challenges from Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric to emerge as the winner of the Great American Race for the first time in his career.

So, how much do you know about the Daytona 500?

