Hendrick Motorsports returns for 16-race Xfinity campaign in 2025

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) will be fielding the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet entry for 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series events throughout the 2025 season. Between the 16-race schedule, Corey Day, a development competitor for HMS, will share the entry with the organization’s four Cup Series competitors, including Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson.

Byron, who is coming off his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory, will pilot the No. 17 entry in its first appearance of the 2025 Xfinity season at Circuit of the Americas on March 1st. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native will make his second and final Xfinity start of this season at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his home track, on May 24th.

As for Byron’s three Cup Series teammates, Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion from Elk Grove, California, will campaign in his first Xfinity start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22nd before he returns to compete at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12th. Bowman, a three-time Daytona 500 pole winner and eight-time Cup race winner from Tucson, Arizona, will make his lone Xfinity start of this season at Phoenix Raceway, his home track, on March 8th, while Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion from Dawsonville, Georgia, will pilot the No. 17 entry for his lone Xfinity start in 2025 at Darlington Raceway on April 5th.

Meanwhile, Day, the 2023 King of the West Spring Car Series champion and Make-A-Wish Trophy Cup champion from Clovis, California, will make his Xfinity Series debut in the No. 17 entry at Martinsville Speedway on March 29th. He will compete at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3rd before returning to race at Nashville Speedway on May 31st, Sonoma Raceway on July 12th, and Iowa Speedway on August 2nd. Once the 2025 Xfinity Series Playoffs commences, Day’s Xfinity campaign will continue at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 12th, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 4th, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 11th, and Martinsville on October 25th before concluding with the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway on November 1st.

Throughout the 16-race effort, Adam Wall will be serving as the crew chief. Wall, a veteran engineer for HMS and JR Motorsports (JRM), spent this past season as an Xfinity crew chief between JRM’s Nos. 8 and 9 Chevrolet teams that were piloted by Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones, respectively.

“We’re pleased to continue our sponsorship of the No. 17 team, which has driven significant traffic to HendrickCars.com and helped support the broader goals of Hendrick Automotive Group,” Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, said in a released statement. “With Adam, we have one of the sharpest young crew chiefs in the garage area leading our team. The Xfinity Series competition is tough, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

HMS debuted the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet entry in four Xfinity events during the 2022 season as the entry was split between Bowman, Byron, and Larson, the latter of whom competed in two events. Together, the trio recorded a combined two poles, three top-five results, and 71 laps led. The entry would return for six Xfinity events in 2023 as Elliott, Larson, and Rajah Caruth joined the latter three in the organization’s driver lineup. During the latter season, the No. 17 entry was piloted to one pole, three top-three results, a total of four top-10 results, and 68 laps led. In October 2023, Boris Said attempted to compete in the No. 17 entry at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, but he failed to qualify.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 23: Kyle Larson, driver of the #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas on March 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images).

This past season, HMS fielded the No. 17 entry for 10 Xfinity events as Bowman, Byron, Elliott, Larson, and Said took turns piloting the entry. At Circuit of the Americas in March, Larson overtook Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill on the final lap amid two overtime attempts to record the entry’s first elusive victory in the Xfinity circuit. Two months later, Elliott utilized a pit strategy to win at Charlotte. Larson and Elliott’s victories were HMS’s first in the Xfinity Series since Tony Stewart won at Daytona International Speedway in February 2009. They also tallied the win total of HMS in the Xfinity circuit to 25.

Through a combined 359 starts in the Xfinity Series, HMS has notched 40 poles, 116 top-five results, 165 top-10 results, 5,847 laps led, and 25 race victories. The organization pursues more victories with its five-driver lineup and expanded schedule.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series part-time campaign for Hendrick Motorsports will commence at Circuit of the Americas for the Focused Health 250 on March 1st. The event will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network.