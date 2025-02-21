Featured HeadlineTruck Series PR

Motor Racing Network and Performance Racing Network Partner on Creation of NASCAR Racing Network for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 21, 2025) – NASCAR’s Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Speedway Motorsports’ Performance Racing Network (PRN) today announced the creation of the NASCAR Racing Network (NRN). Last Friday, the Network kicked off its live coverage of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series from Daytona International Speedway with the season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 won by Corey Heim.

“Working side by side, MRN and PRN have built one of the largest radio networks in sports, delivering the excitement of NASCAR racing to hundreds of thousands of race fans coast to coast,” said Chris Schwartz, Motor Racing Network President. “The NASCAR Racing Network builds on each other’s strengths and creates a new path for us to elevate the NASCAR Radio landscape for fans and stakeholders of the sport.”

The Tough Trucks of NASCAR turn their attention to Atlanta Motor Speedway for this Saturday’s Fr8 208 airing at 1:30 PM ET on the new NASCAR Racing Network.

“Longtime fans of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series may notice new voices but will hear the same great coverage they have come to expect over the years,” said Gerry Horn, Performance Racing Network SVP and General Manager. “We are thrilled to formalize a partnership that will strengthen both networks allowing us to continue providing award-winning NASCAR coverage to fans nationwide.”

You can follow along all season as the NASCAR Racing Network races to crown a 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Champion. (ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

Friday, February 14Daytona7:00 PM
Saturday, February 22Atlanta1:00 PM
Saturday, March 14Las Vegas8:30 PM
Friday, March 21Miami7:30 PM
Friday, March 28Martinsville7:00 PM
Friday, April 11Bristol7:00 PM
Friday, April 18Rockingham4:30 PM
Friday, May 2Texas7:30 PM
Saturday, May 10Kansas City7:00 PM
Saturday, May 17North Wilkesboro1:00 PM
Friday, May 23Charlotte8:00 PM
Friday, May 30Nashville7:30 PM
Saturday, June 7Michigan11:30 AM
Friday, June 20Pocono4:30 PM
Saturday, June 28Lime Rock Park12:30 PM
Friday, July 25Indianapolis7:30 PM
Friday, August 8Watkins Glen4:30 PM
Friday, August 15Richmond7:00 PM
*Saturday, August 30Darlington11:30 PM
*Thursday, September 11Bristol7:30 PM
*Saturday, September 20New Hampshire11:30 PM
*Friday, October 3Charlotte (ROVAL)3:00 PM
*Friday, October 17Talladega3:30 PM
*Friday, October 24Martinsville5:30 PM
*Friday, October 31Phoenix7:00 PM

*PLAYOFF RACES

ABOUT MOTOR RACING NETWORK

Motor Racing Network – “The Voice of NASCAR,” now in its 55th year of broadcasting, is a wholly owned subsidiary of NASCAR and is the primary source for NASCAR stock car racing and related audio programming. MRN’s award-winning play-by-play coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series is delivered to approximately 500 radio stations nationwide. NASCAR Racing Network is the radio home for NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series racing.

In addition to servicing a nationwide network of affiliate radio stations, live programming can be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and streamed on individual stations’ websites as well as MRN.com, NASCAR.com, NASCAR Mobile App and TuneIn. For more information, visit www.MRN.com.

ABOUT PERFORMANCE RACING NETWORK

Performance Racing Network (PRN), a Speedway Motorsports, LLC subsidiary, is one of two NASCAR- licensed multi-broadcast radio networks that markets, produces, and distributes motorsports programming 365 days a year. PRN broadcasts 14 NASCAR Cup Series races and 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and co-produces the NASCAR races from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. PRN

races can be heard nationwide on over 385 affiliate radio stations, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, and streamed on GoPRN.com, the PRN mobile app, NASCAR.com, and TuneIn. In addition to live race coverage, the network also offers a complete lineup of nationally syndicated studio programming, including: “Fast Talk presented by Toyota,” “Pit Reporters,” “Garage Pass,” “Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie,” and “At the Track.” Visit GoPRN.com for more information.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Young’s Motorsports Atlanta Motor Speedway February Team Preview

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Hendrick Motorsports returns for 16 race Xfinity campaign in 2025
04:16
Video thumbnail
William Byron storms to second consecutive Daytona 500 victory
05:30
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love motors to thrilling Xfinity opener victory at Daytona
03:59
Video thumbnail
Brenden Queen wins crash filled opener at Daytona for first ARCA victory
01:42

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Jesse Love notches third consecutive Xfinity pole at Atlanta

Andrew Kim -
The 2023 ARCA Menards Series champion from Menlo Park, California, posted a pole-winning lap at 174.724 mph in 31.730 seconds for his third consecutive Xfinity pole at Atlanta.
Read more

Connor Mosack claims first Truck career pole at Atlanta

Andrew Kim -
The 26-year-old Mosack from Charlotte, North Carolina, achieved his first Truck Series career pole position for Saturday's event at Atlanta with a pole-winning qualifying lap at 173.418 mph in 31.969 seconds.
Read more

Galeon Yachts and MarineMax Join Forces with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 INDYCAR Season

Official Release -
Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is excited to announce a new partnership with Galeon Yachts and MarineMax which will see the iconic brands featured on both MSR Indy cars for four races of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season
Read more

Transporting Goods With Your Vehicle: Retractable Ratchet Straps Vs Traditional Straps

SM -
Two of the most common options are retractable ratchet straps and traditional ratchet straps.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category