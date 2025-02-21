Motor Racing Network and Performance Racing Network Partner on Creation of NASCAR Racing Network for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 21, 2025) – NASCAR’s Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Speedway Motorsports’ Performance Racing Network (PRN) today announced the creation of the NASCAR Racing Network (NRN). Last Friday, the Network kicked off its live coverage of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series from Daytona International Speedway with the season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 won by Corey Heim.

“Working side by side, MRN and PRN have built one of the largest radio networks in sports, delivering the excitement of NASCAR racing to hundreds of thousands of race fans coast to coast,” said Chris Schwartz, Motor Racing Network President. “The NASCAR Racing Network builds on each other’s strengths and creates a new path for us to elevate the NASCAR Radio landscape for fans and stakeholders of the sport.”

The Tough Trucks of NASCAR turn their attention to Atlanta Motor Speedway for this Saturday’s Fr8 208 airing at 1:30 PM ET on the new NASCAR Racing Network.

“Longtime fans of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series may notice new voices but will hear the same great coverage they have come to expect over the years,” said Gerry Horn, Performance Racing Network SVP and General Manager. “We are thrilled to formalize a partnership that will strengthen both networks allowing us to continue providing award-winning NASCAR coverage to fans nationwide.”

You can follow along all season as the NASCAR Racing Network races to crown a 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Champion. (ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

Friday, February 14 Daytona 7:00 PM Saturday, February 22 Atlanta 1:00 PM Saturday, March 14 Las Vegas 8:30 PM Friday, March 21 Miami 7:30 PM Friday, March 28 Martinsville 7:00 PM Friday, April 11 Bristol 7:00 PM Friday, April 18 Rockingham 4:30 PM Friday, May 2 Texas 7:30 PM Saturday, May 10 Kansas City 7:00 PM Saturday, May 17 North Wilkesboro 1:00 PM Friday, May 23 Charlotte 8:00 PM Friday, May 30 Nashville 7:30 PM Saturday, June 7 Michigan 11:30 AM

Friday, June 20 Pocono 4:30 PM Saturday, June 28 Lime Rock Park 12:30 PM Friday, July 25 Indianapolis 7:30 PM Friday, August 8 Watkins Glen 4:30 PM Friday, August 15 Richmond 7:00 PM *Saturday, August 30 Darlington 11:30 PM *Thursday, September 11 Bristol 7:30 PM *Saturday, September 20 New Hampshire 11:30 PM *Friday, October 3 Charlotte (ROVAL) 3:00 PM *Friday, October 17 Talladega 3:30 PM *Friday, October 24 Martinsville 5:30 PM *Friday, October 31 Phoenix 7:00 PM

*PLAYOFF RACES

ABOUT MOTOR RACING NETWORK

Motor Racing Network – “The Voice of NASCAR,” now in its 55th year of broadcasting, is a wholly owned subsidiary of NASCAR and is the primary source for NASCAR stock car racing and related audio programming. MRN’s award-winning play-by-play coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series is delivered to approximately 500 radio stations nationwide. NASCAR Racing Network is the radio home for NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series racing.

In addition to servicing a nationwide network of affiliate radio stations, live programming can be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and streamed on individual stations’ websites as well as MRN.com, NASCAR.com, NASCAR Mobile App and TuneIn. For more information, visit www.MRN.com.

ABOUT PERFORMANCE RACING NETWORK

Performance Racing Network (PRN), a Speedway Motorsports, LLC subsidiary, is one of two NASCAR- licensed multi-broadcast radio networks that markets, produces, and distributes motorsports programming 365 days a year. PRN broadcasts 14 NASCAR Cup Series races and 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and co-produces the NASCAR races from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. PRN

races can be heard nationwide on over 385 affiliate radio stations, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, and streamed on GoPRN.com, the PRN mobile app, NASCAR.com, and TuneIn. In addition to live race coverage, the network also offers a complete lineup of nationally syndicated studio programming, including: “Fast Talk presented by Toyota,” “Pit Reporters,” “Garage Pass,” “Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie,” and “At the Track.” Visit GoPRN.com for more information.