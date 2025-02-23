23XI Welcomes Corey Heim as Development Driver  

Heim Set to Compete in Multiple Cup Series Races with 23XI and Xfinity Series Races with Sam Hunt Racing

Atlanta, Ga. (Feb. 23, 2025) – 23XI Racing announced today that Corey Heim has signed a multi-year deal to join the team as 23XI’s first development driver. The 22-year-old, who will continue as part of the Toyota Driver Development Program (TD2), will also race in multiple events throughout the season in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. A 12-time winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and winner of the season-opening event at Daytona, Heim will also continue to serve as 23XI’s reserve driver.

Heim, who raced with 23XI last season at Nashville Superspeedway, will run multiple Cup Series races behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE, with veteran crew chief Bootie Barker set to lead the team. Heim is set to make his first Cup Series start of the season in May at Kansas Speedway, where he raced last spring while filling in for Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota Camry.

Additionally, as part of his development process, Heim will compete in multiple Xfinity Series races with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in a Toyota GR Supra supported by 23XI. Last season, Heim competed in 13 races with SHR and has 17 total starts in the Xfinity Series, earning three top-five and five top-10 finishes. Heim’s first race with SHR will be at Circuit of the Americas, where he will compete in his first road course event in the Xfinity Series.

“It’s a dream come true to be a part of 23XI, and I’m excited for the opportunity to race more Cup and Xfinity races this year. I’m blessed to have the chance to compete in all three series as I continue to set my sights on full-time Cup racing when that time comes,” said Heim. “The success that 23XI has shown in only a few short years has been impressive and I’m excited to learn from the organization. I’m also grateful to everyone at Toyota for their ongoing support in my development both on and off the track, and I look forward to strengthening that relationship for years to come.”

“Our team was fortunate to work with Corey last year and we look forward to growing our relationship with him as our development driver starting in 2025,” said Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing. “Corey continues to prove he is a talented, hard-working driver, and we plan to make all the resources of 23XI available to support his development within the Toyota family as he progresses in NASCAR.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Corey back with us at SHR this year, working alongside 23XI on his professional development,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “Corey has become like a little brother to me — we understand each other’s journeys, and he genuinely cares about the growth and success of SHR long-term. We have had some very strong performances together in the past, so we are looking to continue maximizing our resources and flexing strength as we chase that first organizational win and develop Corey as a Sunday driver.”

While Heim will run several races with 23XI and SHR, TRICON will continue to be his primary home for the third straight season, where he drives the No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. His performance has been impressive in the NASCAR Truck Series, including twelve wins and 33 top-five finishes. Heim, the 2023 Regular Season champion, is the youngest driver in Truck Series history to earn 10 wins, and has made back-to-back appearances in the Championship 4 the last two seasons.

Heim will also continue to be a valued part of the TD2 program, which has helped support drivers achieve their dreams of earning full-time NASCAR Cup Series rides. TRD takes an active role in each TD2 driver’s development to help them achieve their goals of long-term success in motorsport. The mutual long-term commitment allows TRD to provide additional opportunities on and off the track to encourage and support their personal development.

“Corey continues to impress on-track with his racing acumen and talent behind the wheel and also continues to work hard behind the scenes with TRD partners, at TPC, and on the simulator,” said Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD U.S.A. “We are pleased to have a robust schedule in place for Corey this year and know that he will take advantage of every opportunity to continue to grow as a race car driver. Everyone at TRD looks forward to a long tenure with Corey as we support him in reaching his ultimate goals in NASCAR competition.”

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.