RCR NCS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Earn 16th-Place Result at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 16th

Start: 15th

Points: 20th

“We had a decent No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet tonight. We struggled with a tight aero balance early. Richard (Boswell) made good strategy calls that allowed us to run longer on fuel mid-way through the race. The adjustments our team made changed the balance once the sun went down. We were able to make up a lot of track position, had the chance to race inside the top 10, and helped Kyle (Busch) take the lead a few times with pushes. My car handled the best on the bottom and when I had to move up a lane, the car wouldn’t react how I needed it to which cost us positions at the end. To finish 16th with all the craziness that happened in the last 50 laps is a positive we can leave with. The last two races here were not that good, and we still have work to do with our Chevrolet. We can carry this momentum to the Circuit of the Americas next weekend though.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Score Top-10 Finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 7th

Start: 6th

Points: 23rd

“It was a better finish than I thought we were going to get tonight. There were a lot of crashed cars there, so we kind of cycled our way forward with some guys that wrecked out. Overall, the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet had really good speed. I just had a hard time opening it up. When I got back in traffic, worse than third in line, I really had to lift out of the throttle and that was holding me and my lane up. Not a lot of guys were willing to deal with that and have the patience for that, so it shucked us back there a few times. But we were able to rally and get what we could for our Cheddar’s Chevrolet. Just wish we were closer to the front at the end, but that’s where all the wrecks were happening too, so maybe not.” -Kyle Busch