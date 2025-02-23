Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 02.23.25

BELL CLAIMS VICTORY IN ATLANTA

Christopher Bell leads just the final lap on his way to his 10th career Cup Series victory

HAMPTON, Ga. (February 23, 2025) – Christopher Bell drove his Toyota Camry XSE to the front when it counted – as the Oklahoma-native was scored the leader on the final lap when the caution fell, giving Bell his first Atlanta Motor Speedway victory and 10th victory of his young career. Bell drove through the field after starting 32nd and earned his first superspeedway win.

Bell led four Toyotas in the top-10 finishers as Denny Hamlin finished sixth, Bubba Wallace was scored ninth and John Hunter Nemechek finished 10th. Nemechek is one of two drivers (Ryan Blaney) to finish in the top-10 in both of the first two races this season.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race 2 of 36 – 400.4 miles, 260 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, CHRISTOPHER BELL

2nd, Carson Hocevar*

3rd, Kyle Larson*

4th, Ryan Blaney*

5th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

6th, DENNY HAMLIN

9th, BUBBA WALLACE

10th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

17th, RILEY HERBST

19th, TYLER REDDICK

21st, CHASE BRISCOE

31st, ERIK JONES

32nd, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

It took a couple of seconds, but you are the official winner here. What are the emotions like?

“I definitely wasn’t going to start a burnout till they told me for sure that I won. I felt like I had it because I was gauging off the guys besides me – whenever I saw the yellow flag. I don’t know – for the last lap or so, I kept seeing smoke in my rear-view mirror, and I was like, oh my gosh, please don’t crash, please don’t crash. This place is just bonkers. Every time we come here, it gets wilder and wilder, and I never in my wildest dreams would have thought I would have won a superspeedway race.”

Why was it so important to you to start in the high lane?

“You just have to keep the momentum. I can be risky to be on the top or the bottom, because sometimes it forms in the middle, sometimes it forms on the top. It forms on the top, you don’t want to be on the bottom. If it forms in the middle, you don’t want to be on the top. I don’t know – you can kind of pick wrong either way. It seemed like the first half of the race, I couldn’t do anything right, and I was just mired back in the pack, and then these boys got the DeWalt Camry tuned up. They got it going really well where I could drive it hard. The DeWalt Camry was fastest when it needed to be at the end.”

What momentum does this give your team?

“We are just getting started. We are going to our bread-and-butter next week. I’m super excited about it.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 10th

How was your race?

“I’m not sure where we officially got scored, but looks like p10. Solid day. Really proud of Hayden (Reeves, spotter), he worked hard today. Way more intense than Daytona. Hats off to all of the men and women at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Road crew, pit crew – everyone did a solid job all day. We were able to keep it straight all day and salvaged another top-10. Two really good runs to start the season and looking forward to COTA next week.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 SAIA LTL Freight Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 32nd

Can you tell us what happened?

“I think I just got really squeezed there. I feel like I was in position to run three wide and make up some positions that I lost. I don’t know. I haven’t seen a replay. I feel like I got squeezed there.”

How was it before the incident?

“Before I got wrecked, I felt like our SAIA Camry was really good. I felt like I could make really good charges and my balance was good. I felt like we were really fast, and I could charge through the field and make really good passes.”

