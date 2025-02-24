Front Row Motorsports: Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Report (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Report

Ambetter Health 400

Date: February 23rd, 2025

Event: Race 3 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

Length of Race: 266 Laps over three hours, 27 minutes, and 37 seconds.

FRM Finish:

● Zane Smith (Started 7th, Finished 11th / Running, completed 266 of 266 laps)

● Todd Gilliland (Started 5th, Finished 15th / Running, completed 266 of 266 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 10th, Finished 34th / DNF, completed 183 of 266 laps)

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 23rd / Stage Two: 21st / Race Result: 11th

In just his third start of the season with FRM, Zane Smith started within the top 10 for Sunday’s event. Smith struggled with the handling of his Ford Mustang Dark Horse in traffic, falling out of the top 10 and finishing 23rd in Stage One. In Stage Two, Smith suffered damage on lap 184 but was able to climb his way back to the top 25 to finish 21st. Smith fought his way back to the top 15, crossing the Start/Finish line in the 11th position.

“Pretty solid finish for as frustrating of a day we had,” said Smith “The City of Refuge Ford Mustang Dark Horse was really fast, just had a hard time in traffic and we were just able to fight all day, keep it in one piece, and almost bring home a top 10 out of it. Good momentum to move forward with.”

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 7th / Stage Two: 15th / Race Result: 15th

Todd Gilliland qualified within the top five, posting a fifth-place starting spot on the grid, his first of the season. Gilliland controlled the field in Stage One, leading three laps and earning stage points, finishing seventh at the end of the stage.

Gilliland again controlled the race in Stage Two, competing within the top three and leading seven laps. The caution was thrown for debris on lap 134 after Gilliland blew a tire, forcing him down pit road. Gilliland was able to keep his Ford Mustang off the wall to avoid further damage.

Gilliland drove his way back through the field, finishing Stage Two in the 15th position. Gilliland stayed within the top 15 to finish the race in the 15th position.

“Races like this are always frustrating,” said Gilliland. “We brought a fast Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford Mustang Dark Horse, but after we blew that tire, we just weren’t able to get back up front. I’m still proud of this No. 34 group, though. We put on a show and showed everyone that we’re able to compete upfront. A big thank you to Aaron’s for showing up in full force. It was awesome to lead some laps and be in contention with the “Dream Machine” in Aaron’s first race back.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 26th / Stage Two: 10th / Race Result: 34th

Noah Gragson posted his first top 10 qualifying result of 2025, starting 10th in Sunday’s race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Throughout the race, Gragson was able to maintain position within the top 10 and top 15, even earning a valuable stage point in Stage Two, ending the stage in the 10th position.

On lap 184, Gragson was collected in an on-track accident with another competitor. Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer and the No. 4 made attempted to make repairs to Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse but ultimately retired from the race.

“We started the weekend off strong by qualifying in the top 10, got a stage point, but, like last week, got caught up in a wreck,” said Gragson. “I saw the 99 get turned through the trioval and I don’t know if he was coming back up or if I clipped him with the left-rear, but I had a lot of left-rear damage and couldn’t continue. The team tried to get me back out there, but there was too much damage.”

