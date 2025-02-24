Strong Run for Berry Ends in Late-Race Crash

Eddie Wood said it best in describing the performance of Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team in Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“It was a great day with a not-so-great ending,” Wood said.

Indeed, Berry and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team were strong from start to finish but were swept up in a last-lap crash that relegated them to a 25th-place finish. Berry started third and ran in the top three for much of Sunday’s race. He took the lead for the first time on Lap 33 and led six more times for a total of 56 laps. He also won the first Stage, collecting a Playoff point and 10 Stage points.

Berry’s win in the first Stage, a 60-lap, caution-free run, was the second of his career and his first since joining the Wood Brothers team.

Berry dropped out of the top five at times in the second Stage, a 100-lapper, but remained in the top 10. The Motorcraft/Quick Lane team opted to pit from 10th place with five laps remaining in the Stage, a move that allowed him to restart the final segment of the race from sixth place. He retook the lead on Lap 200 and led on three more occasions for a total of 25 laps in the final Stage.

As the laps wound down, Berry and fellow Ford driver Austin Cindric ran nose to tail at the head of the pack for nearly 10 laps, but just as Berry dropped back a couple of spots, Cindric was involved in a multi-car wreck that sent the race into Overtime. Berry lined up fifth for the two-lap dash to the checkered flag, but the last-lap wreck left him 25th at the finish.

“You really can’t feel too bad about it,” Wood said. “Josh and (crew chief) Miles Stanley did a great job all day. I feel really good about where our race team is at this point.”

Berry echoed the same sentiments in his post-race comments to reporters at the track.

“We had a really fast car,” he said. “We were able to stay aggressive, stay on the offense, stay up front. I feel that I am in a situation now where I can succeed.”

Berry said he obviously didn’t get the finish he and the team deserved, but he was proud of putting the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse at the front of the pack.

“Honestly it was a lot of fun, but it was just crazy – a lot of aggressive moves racing there at the end,” he said, adding that the craziest part was at the last of the race. “The [No.] 77 threw the [No.] 1 out of line, and I kind of pushed him through the middle. Then we just got squeezed together once into [Turn] One and then again off [Turn] Two. We all just ran out of room there. It’s just disappointing.”

Berry, Stanley and the Wood Brothers team now turn their attention to road-course racing and next week’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

