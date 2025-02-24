RFK Racing Atlanta Recap

Strong Cars, Tough Results for RFK Racing in Atlanta

FINISHES: Preece 19th, Buescher 30th, Keselowski 39th

Hampton, GA (February 23, 2025) — Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing entered Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway with all three cars qualifying in the top 11, sparking high hopes for a strong finish. The team’s early speed was undeniable, but unfortunate circumstances hindered their results. Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski were each caught in unavoidable incidents, resulting in 30th- and 39th-place finishes, respectively. Despite battling handling issues late in the race, Ryan Preece fought through adversity to secure a solid 19th-place finish, showcasing his determination and resilience.

6 Brad Keselowski – RECAP

Brad Keselowski’s BuildSubmarines.com Ford was making a strong charge toward the front in the closing laps of Stage 2 when an unavoidable collision with Chase Elliott ended his race. Keselowski, racing hard through the field, had nowhere to go when Elliott slammed into the outside wall, blocking the lane the #6 car was charging through. The damage left Keselowski with a 39th-place finish.

“Somebody got into the 9 car and put him into the fence off of turn four. I saw it and lifted for that but he seemed to regroup and was fine. As soon as I went to take off again he blew a right rear or broke a toe link and hooked left right in front of us. So, we hit him trying not to hit him and broke a radiator. That was the end of our day,” Keselowski said.

Up until that point, Keselowski showed the strength of his car, blending speed and handling to aggressively attack Atlanta Motor Speedway. He showcased his versatility by working both the bottom and top lanes. Keselowski’s performance was especially impressive as he battled back from a pit road penalty, moving from the rear of the field into the top 10. His comeback was halted on Lap 151 when the incident caused radiator damage.

Keselowski’s strong qualifying performance, posting the 9th-fastest speed, set the stage for a promising race.

“I’m excited about some of the speed and promise we showed, we just have to get the result,” added Keselowski”

17 Chris Buescher – RECAP

Despite a strong performance in his Fastenal Ford and running near the leaders in the later laps, Chris Buescher’s race took a tough turn with a crash that resulted in a 30th-place finish. On Lap 206, Buescher was caught in the middle as the outside and inside lanes converged, forcing him into a spin and into further contact with Alex Bowman.

“The 19 (Chase Briscoe) got in the fence and one car was in front of us and he pulled down and I was going around him and following him through that same gap and it just closed up,” said Buescher. “I tried to back out of it hard and it just wasn’t enough.”

The #17 team’s determination shone through as they worked tirelessly to repair the damage, getting the car back on track to collect valuable points that could make a difference later in the season. Throughout the day, the team displayed incredible work ethic, constantly improving the car’s performance. Starting 8th, Buescher battled a tight handling condition early, but Crew Chief Scott Graves made crucial adjustments during pit stops, revitalizing the car. By Stage 3, Buescher was back in the hunt, restarting 8th and quickly climbing into the top 5. While a promising finish seemed within reach, the late-race incident on Lap 206 ultimately thwarted his efforts.

“We got the car pretty good there for the last stage and got our track position back,” said Buescher. “The team did a good job and gave me something that was pretty good.”

60 Ryan Preece – RECAP

Ryan Preece showed no shortage of aggression on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His hard-charging style was on full display as he navigated through thick packs of traffic, steadily making his way toward the front. With 40 laps remaining, Preece’s Kroger/Gevalia/Entenmann’s Ford was running inside the top 10.

Although Preece lost track position late in the race as the car became aero-tight, he never stopped battling, ultimately finishing 19th despite getting damage during a last lap incident. Throughout the afternoon, he skillfully adjusted his lines and expertly positioned his car to overcome the tight handling.

Preece came into the race with the 11th-fastest qualifying time, setting the stage for a strong performance, which he delivered with determination despite the challenges.

“It was just tough. We were really good up top but it was tough to make the middle work and that’s where you needed to be to make runs,” said Preece. “It would’ve been nice to not have been in that one there on the last lap. I’m looking forward to COTA and getting away from superspeedway style racing and have a good run.”

Up Next

Circuit of The Americas (Austin, TX): Sunday, March 2, 2025 @ 3:30pm ET on FOX Sports

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, with NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988, and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass 300 wins and capture eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content, and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.