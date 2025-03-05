AM Racing | Harrison Burton Phoenix Raceway March Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | GOVX 200

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 077

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the GOVX 200 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

● Future Focused: In September, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Saturday afternoon’s GOVX 200 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States.

DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Focused Health 250 will mark Burton’s fifth Xfinity Series start at the iconic 1.0-mile speedway.

In his previous four starts, Burton has delivered an Xfinity track-best of second after starting third in the 2020 edition of the LS Tractor 200 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Additionally, Burton has delivered two top-five and three top-10 finishes and an average Xfinity track finish of 5.8.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C. native does have six NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix, delivering a track-best of 16th after starting ninth in the 2024 edition of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton, the second-generation racer, has also earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Phoenix, Burton has 78 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 26 top-five and 51 top-10 finishes, and a championship best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

In addition to the 78 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Circuit of the Americas | Focused Health 250 Race Recap: The start of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season continued last weekend with the first road course race of the season from the breathtaking Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The AM Racing team overcame breaking an axle in practice to successfully qualify for the race on speed, maneuvering the 31st fastest time overall.

With a must-qualify position scenario behind them, the AM Racing team with Burton focused on the race.

From the drop of the green flag, Burton methodically began working his way through the field. He found himself taking advantage of pit road strategy to win Stage 1 and score the team’s first stage victory and, earning Burton valuable points along the way.

Pitting at the end of Stage 1, mired Burton in traffic for Stage 2, but they fought hard throughout the stage to earn a decent track position for the third and final stage.

On the hunt for their third consecutive top-10 finish to start the year, Burton was battling for a top-10 finish when he experienced another broken axle, prematurely ending the team’s day and resulting in a frustrating 35th-place finish.

● Thanks For Your Support: With nine percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Castle Products, Dead On Tools, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, No Days Off Premium Water, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be crew chief for his eighth career NASCAR Xfinity Series race and his second at Phoenix Raceway.

In his previous seven Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Phoenix Raceway: “I have a pretty good track record at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I look forward to the opportunity to keep that pace with the AM Racing team on Saturday afternoon.

“We have had good speed in our race cars this season, and I want to take my experience at Phoenix and apply it with our No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang on Saturday and contend for another top-10 finish.”

On Keys to Success at Phoenix Raceway: “I think track position is going to be key, but handling will also play a factor on Saturday afternoon. We have to work hard and ensure we are keeping up with the adjustments and taking advantage of the restarts to capitalize and keep us in the thick of the battle.”

On Circuit of the Americas Finish: “I am proud of my AM Racing team. We knew we had to make the race on our qualifying speed, and we were able to accomplish that – even with a broken axle in practice.

“I was impressed with the speed of our race car during the race. We were able to get a stage win with some strategy, and it looked like we would contend for another top-10 finish until we had another broken axle with about 10 laps left in the race.

“That was unfortunate, but I am proud of the speed we showcased with our No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang and look forward to rebounding in Phoenix.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I believe we can turn some heads in 2025. I think our goals and expectations are not only obtainable, but we can execute them well and put this AM Racing team into the Playoffs in 2025.

“We have a lot of people and partners who believe in what we are doing this season, and I’d love nothing more than to deliver AM Racing their first career Xfinity Series win, join the Playoffs and hunt for a championship.

“I believe it’s going to be a fun year.”

Race Information:

The GOVX 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fourth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 25-minute group practice will occur on Sat., Mar. 8, 2025, from 9:35 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 10:40 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).

