Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Phoenix Raceway; March 8, 2025

Track: Phoenix Raceway – Oval (1.0-Mile)

Race: GOVX 200; 200 Laps –45/45/110; 200 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; March 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET (3:00 PM MT)

TV: CW Network

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Bommarito.com

Chevrolet Preview- Phoenix Raceway

News and Notes:

Practice; After clearing NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton will take his No. 27 Bommarito.com Chevrolet onto the 1.0-mile Phoenix Raceway Saturday morning at 9:35 AM MT for a scheduled split group 25-minute practice session. Burton will line up apart of Group 2 at 10:05 AM MT. Practice will be shown in its entirety LIVE on CW Sports App.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 25-minute group practice session, NXS teams will be given 10-minutes to fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying at 10:40 AM MT for the Saturday afternoon’s GOVX 200. Qualifying will consist of a single car making a single lap to determine the starting lineup for the GOVX 200. Burton driving the Bommarito.com Chevrolet will line up 20th to make his qualifying effort. Following Practice, Qualifying will also be shown in its entirety LIVE on CW Sports App.

– Phoenix Raceway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS GOVX 200 will mark Burton’s tenth NXS start at Phoenix Raceway. In nine previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 17.8 with a 96.5% lap completion rate completing 1760 laps of the possible 1826. Burton has two Top-10 finishes with a best of second coming in 2021 after starting 11th. Burton has finished in the Top-25 in all of his starts at Phoenix except March of 2024 when he would be caught up in a mid-race accident. The Xfinity Series Championship race last November would see Burton start in the 16th position and finish there.

Featured Partner

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Blaine Perkins – No. 31 easycare

Chevrolet Preview- Phoenix Raceway

Practice; Once given the passing grade from NASCAR officials in NXS technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Blaine Perkins and the No. 31 easycare Chevrolet would be scheduled to hit the Phoenix Raceway for the first time Saturday morning at 9:35 AM MT for a scheduled split group 25-minute practice session. Perkins will line up apart of Group 2 at 10:05 AM MT. Practice will be shown in its entirety LIVE on CW Sports App.

– Starting Position; Once the 25-minute group practice session would come to a close, the No. 31 easycare team would be given 10-minutes to fuel and change tires before lining up qualifying at 10:40 AM MT for the Saturday afternoon’s GOVX 200. Qualifying will consist of a single car making a single lap to determine the starting lineup for the GOVX 200. Perkins will line up 26th to make his qualifying effort. Following Practice, Qualifying will also be shown in its entirety LIVE on CW Sports App.

– Phoenix Raceway Stats; Saturday’s GOVX 200 will mark Perkins’s 7th NXS start at Phoenix. In six previous starts, Perkin’s holds an average finish of 23.7 with an 99.2% lap completion rate finishing 1214 laps of the possible 1224. Last November in the Xfinity Series Championship race, Perkins would earn a 22nd place finish after starting the in the 25th spot.

Featured Partner

easycare; Since 1984, easycare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. easycare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. For more information about what easycare has to offer, visit easycare.com

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.