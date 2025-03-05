CINCINNATI GROWS HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS PARTNERSHIP, ADDS PRIMARY RACES WITH WILLIAM BYRON

NEW LIVERY WILL APPEAR IN THE 2025 NASCAR PLAYOFFS

CONCORD, N.C. (March 5, 2025) – Beginning this season, leading machine tool manufacturer Cincinnati Inc. will grow its Hendrick Motorsports partnership by becoming a primary sponsor of two-time DAYTONA 500 champion William Byron and his No. 24 NASCAR Cup Series team.

The expanded relationship will see the No. 24 Cincinnati Chevrolet appear twice in both 2025 and 2026. This season, the new livery will hit the track for two pivotal playoff races: Kansas Speedway on Sept. 28 and Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 26. The expansion builds upon a landmark 10-year agreement signed in 2019, and it represents Cincinnati’s first primary sponsorship with Hendrick Motorsports since 2021.

“As a proud company with a long history of domestic manufacturing, we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest team in an iconic American sport,” said Alan Oak, president and CEO of Cincinnati Inc. “The relationship allows us to showcase our products in an incredibly competitive, high-stakes environment. By aligning with William and the No. 24 team, we’re able to further promote the Cincinnati brand and provide our customers with new opportunities to see the results we’re capable of producing firsthand.”

Byron, 27, secured his second consecutive DAYTONA 500 victory in February to become the youngest driver in history with multiple wins in the Great American Race. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has earned 14 points-paying Cup wins and two straight appearances in NASCAR’s Championship 4. Since the start of the 2023 season, he is tied with teammate Kyle Larson for the most victories in the series.

“Cincinnati’s technology plays a key role in building the race cars we take to the track each week,” Byron said. “They’re such an important technical partner for Hendrick Motorsports, and it’s cool to see that commitment grow into a primary sponsorship. Knowing how Cincinnati contributes to our success, it’s especially exciting to have them on board with the 24 team.”

Cincinnati’s innovative, industry-leading products have been manufactured in the United States since the 1890s. The company has utilized Hendrick Motorsports’ state-of-the-art North Carolina facility as a showplace for its customers, demonstrating how the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions employ its advanced machine tools to win races.

“With Cincinnati, we share a commitment to precision, quality and innovation,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “The world-class equipment they provide plays an essential role in our performance and success, so they’re truly a key member of our team. In addition, Cincinnati manufactures everything right here in the USA, which is a point of pride for all of our people. We look forward to seeing them represented on the No. 24 Chevrolet and continuing to grow this tremendous partnership.”

ABOUT CINCINNATI INC.:

CINCINNATI Incorporated is a U.S.-based, build-to-order machine tool manufacturer with over 125 years in the industry. Our engineering and manufacturing expertise makes us the ideal partner for companies building innovative products that demand extraordinary durability, stability, and industry-leading features. At our state-of-the-art, Ohio-based facility, we develop and build custom software, dependable laser cutting systems and automation equipment as well as metal fabrication equipment, including press brakes, shears, and PM presses. Our extensive knowledge puts us in a unique position to help drive efficiency in your manufacturing process no matter how simple or complex. For more information visit www.e-ci.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (313) and laps led (more than 82,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.