Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway March Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | GOVX 200

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): DUDE Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 26th

2025 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Settling In: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran driver Anthony Alfredo would join the team full-time for its sophomore season behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s GOVX 200 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

2025 marks the sophomore season for the Young’s Motorsports team in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition after a healthy and competitive freshman season with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the controls.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 121 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the fourth of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back

DUDE Wipes will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s first of two trips to Avondale, Ariz., will mark Alfredo’s seventh career start at the iconic 1.0-mile speedway.

Alfredo earned a track-best 10th after starting 20th in the 2024 edition of the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 for Our Motorsports.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Phoenix Raceway average finish of 26.0.

Additionally, Alfredo has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway with a best effort of 34th after starting 30th in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race driving for Front Row Motorsports.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut native also has a lone NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start in 2019, driving for TRICON Garage. He finished 24th after starting 13th in the Lucas Oil 150.

With three down and 30 races to go, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team look to punch their ticket toward the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with a victory in the fourth race of the year.

The NASCAR Cup Series will follow the Xfinity Series rumble with their main event, the Shriners Children’s 500, on Sunday, March 9.

After two straight weekends of racing in February, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will take a break this weekend before returning to action in Sin City at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Friday, March 14, 2025.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Phoenix, Alfredo has 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 22 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.5.

● Circuit of the Americas | Focused Health 250 Race Recap: The first road course of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off from Austin, Texas, with the Focused Health 250 on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The Young’s Motorsports team took advantage of an extended practice to deliver the 19th fastest lap.

In qualifying on Friday evening, Alfredo picked up the pace and landed a season-high qualifying effort in the 17th position aboard his No. 42 Austin Gamblers Chevrolet Camaro.

Alfredo showcased the speed in his Chevrolet Camaro by carefully carving through the field to finish ninth in Stage 1.

On a different strategy, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports were resilient in Stage 2 – staying focused and disciplined, knowing they needed a track position to set themselves up for the third and final stage.

In Stage 3, Alfredo started inside the top-10 and remained in the hunt for his first top-10 finish of the season until he was involved in a late race spin with 14 laps to go.

Adding insult to injury, Alfredo had to make a stop-and-go penalty, which hindered his progress to fight back to the top-10.

Over the race’s final laps, however, Alfredo muscled his No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro from 31st to 21st at the checkered flag.

After three races, the team aims to boost its average finish of 26.7 after a season-high 21st at Circuit of the Americas.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 134th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 133 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s fourth race will be his ninth tango at Phoenix Raceway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Phoenix Raceway.

In the team’s two previous Xfinity Phoenix Raceway starts, the team earned an Xfinity track-best of 11th after starting 24th with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the wheel in March 2024.

While the family-owned team has limited NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix, it has had an average starting position of 25.3 and an average finish of 24.1 in 20 Phoenix Raceway Truck Series starts overall since 2014.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of eighth in the 2023 edition of the CRAFTSMAN 150 on November 3, 2023, with Truck Series contender Kaden Honeycutt at the wheel.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 36 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.7 and an average finish of 23.7.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Phoenix Raceway: “I am excited about Phoenix Raceway this weekend since it will be our first short track of the season. This will help us gauge where our program stands competitively, and I believe it’s an excellent opportunity to run up front with our No. 42 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet.”

On Keys to Success at Phoenix Raceway: “Track position will be big, so being aggressive on restarts will be important, as will our strategy.

“The Young’s Motorsports team finished 11th last March at Phoenix, so I’m excited for the opportunity to better that on Saturday afternoon.”

On Circuit of the Americas Finish: “I am disappointed in myself for making a mistake at Circuit of the Americas that took us out of contention for a top-10 finish, but to have that raw speed and see our aggressive strategy play out has me excited for the rest of the year with my Young’s Motorsports team.”

On DUDE Wipes Partnership with Young’s Motorsports: “DUDE Wipes was one of my first sponsors when I came into the NASCAR national series, and to have them grow into our flagship partner is really awesome.

“It means a lot for them to follow me to Young’s Motorsports and believe in what we are building. There would be nothing more special than bringing them home some hardware!”

On The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “My goal this year with Young’s Motorsports is simple: to win a regular-season race and make the Playoffs.

“It’s certainly a tall order, but we can make it happen. We will build this program from the ground up and make that goal a reality.”

Race Information:

The GOVX 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fourth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 25-minute group practice will occur on Sat., Mar. 8, 2025, from 9:35 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 10:40 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).