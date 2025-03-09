Kaulig Racing Race Recap | GOVX 200

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

Start: 20th

Stage 1 Finish: 22nd

Stage 2 Finish: 15th

Finish: 8th

Struggling with a free-handling No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, Eckes fell to 22nd, where he finished the incident-free opening stage. Crew chief Alex Yontz made the call for a slew of chassis adjustments, hoping to give the No. 16 more grip and better drive to start the second stage. Restarting 23rd, Eckes avoided a multi-car wreck and slowly worked his way up to 15th, where he finished the second stage. Even though the car had better drive during the Stage 2, Eckes still lacked overall grip. The team made more adjustments during the caution and started the final stage in 13th place. Eckes fell to 14th as the fifth caution of the day came out with 63 laps remaining. He radioed that the No. 16 “felt okay” and just needed a solid pit stop to refire well on the restart. The team did just that, helping the No. 16 gain three spots on pit road, while putting the final set of sticker tires on the car. Eckes restarted 11th with 46 laps remaining. An overtime-inducing caution allowed Eckes to make one final pit stop for 23-lap scuffs, a gamble that paid off, as he raced to eighth place to finish the race.

“Another tough battle today. We fired off free and just struggled with lack of grip and drive. A good day on pit road helped us maximize what we had, and my crew chief, Alex [Yontz], made a good call to put scuffs on for overtime. We’ll take an eighth place and continue improving.” – Christian Eckes

No. 11 Call811.com Chevrolet

Start: 15th

Stage 1 Finish: 23rd

Stage 2 Finish: 20th

Finish: 12th

After initially jumping to 12th during the opening three laps, Williams began to drop throughout the first stage. He struggled with the No. 11 Call811.com Chevy’s front turn and finished Stage 1 in 23rd. Under caution, Williams pitted for tires, fuel, air pressure, and wedge adjustments. Stage 2 didn’t see more than two consecutive laps of green-flag racing until the lap-72 restart, with Williams firing off in 14th. He finished Stage 2 in 20th and pitted for tires, fuel, and further adjustments during the break. The race restarted with 102 laps remaining and Williams in 19th. While running 20th on lap 146, a wreck brought out the caution, and the No. 11 Chevy pitted for its final scheduled stop for tires, fuel, and a wedge adjustment. Williams fired off in 20th with 46 laps to go, and as the sun began setting, the No. 11 began coming into its own; Williams made it to 17th. A late spin forced overtime, and Williams pitted for 25-lap-old scuff tires and fuel. He restarted in the same spot he was running — 17th — and gained five spots en route to a 12th-place finish.

“I was really hoping the race was fixing to be over, but then the caution came out, and I was like, ‘Ahhh!’ Pretty happy with the way it ended up going, though.” – Josh Williams

No. 10 bProAuto Chevrolet

Start: 17th

Stage 1 Finish: 17th

Stage 2 Finish: 13th

Finish: 19th

Dye quickly made his way into the top 15 where he raced the majority of the first stage. He noted that the No. 10 bProAuto Chevrolet felt tight in the front but lacked grip in the rear. He finished the opening stage in 17th before pitting for wedge and track bar adjustments. Dye started the second stage in 19th and avoided an early wreck before driving up to 13th, where he finished the stint. Dye radioed that the rear felt much better but that he still needed the front to turn more. He pitted during the caution for tires, fuel, and an air pressure adjustment before starting the final stage from 11th place. Dye fell multiple spots as the No. 10 Chevy began trending tighter, but a timely caution with 63 laps remaining allowed Dye to pit for his final set of sticker tires and a track bar adjustment. He restarted 14th with 46 laps to go and maintained position before a late caution sent the field into overtime. The team made the call to stay out rather than pitting for scuff tires. Dye started 14th for the first overtime attempt but ultimately finished 19th, as those who pitted for scuffs had the advantage.

“We made some solid gains all day, despite being free and lacking grip. Unfortunately, we just made the wrong call at the end there to stay out and not put scuffs back on. We definitely had a better car than the finish shows, but we will keep pushing and move on to Vegas.” – Daniel Dye



