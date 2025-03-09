RCR NXS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet Team Battle for Top-10 Result at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 9th

Start: 5th

Points: 1st

“We had a solid race today with the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet. We fought a tight balance all day long, but Danny (Stockman) and our team worked to adjust the handling each chance we had. Our pit crew did a great job by gaining positions each stop. Once we would go back racing though, our car would build tight causing me to lose a few spots. Overall, it was a solid day to gain stage points and leave here with a top-10 finish. We will keep working and try to carry the momentum to Las Vegas next week. I’m proud of the work our Richard Childress Racing team is showing so far this season, and I feel confident we will be able to race for more wins soon.” -Jesse Love

Unfortunate Early Ending for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 37th

Start: 10th

Points: 4th

“I was right behind the No. 8 and just messed up. I misjudged the inside wall and that may be the dumbest move I’ve had happen to me in racing. I feel bad for everyone involved in the wreck. The No. 00 and No. 26 guys were just innocent bystanders. Obviously, that was 100% my fault and a misjudgment on my part. I was following the No. 8 really tight and trying to get a little air to the left side of the car. I didn’t realize he (No. 8) was that close to the wall. As soon as I went to get out of his (No. 8) view, it was already too late. I feel bad for everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines. I always hate to wreck racecars, especially when it’s my fault. Sorry to the men and women back at the shop. They work so hard to build these Chevrolets. We might not always have the fastest cars every single week, but we always seem to outwork everyone. Today was an unfortunate ending for our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet team, but we won’t stop working to be better together. We will rebuild for Las Vegas next week and try to have a good outcome there.” -Austin Hill