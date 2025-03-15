Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Ecosave 200 Overview

Date: March 14th, 2025

Event: Race 3 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

Length of Race: One Hour, 52 Minutes, 42 Seconds

FRM Finish:

● Layne Riggs (Started 23rd, Finished 5th / Running, completed 134 of 134 laps)

● Chandler Smith (Started 17th, Finished 8th / Running, completed 134 of 134 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (4th)

Layne Riggs (11th)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 23rd / Stage Two: 17th / Race Result: 5th

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series took to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway last night for the third race of the season. After starting the season with two superspeedways, the Nevada track served as the venue for the first 1.5-mile intermediate race.

Layne Riggs qualified 23rd for the Friday night showdown, but after the team made unapproved adjustments due to a rear axle leak, Riggs was put at the tail of the field to start the race. Through an uneventful Stage One, Riggs ran within the top-25, finishing the stage in 23rd. After a lengthy red flag for rain, Riggs got back behind the wheel to finish out Stage Two. Riggs picked up few spots to put himself within the top-20, finishing Stage Two in 17th. The final stage was highlighted by another rain delay, an impressive drive and solid pit stops by Riggs and the team, fighting his way into the top-10 and eventually taking the lead. Saving his Ford F-150 from spinning out, Riggs fell back to the fifth position where he crossed the start / finish line. Riggs now sits 11th in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

“This was a really good day for us,” said Riggs. “We could have gone out there and just rode around, especially after having to start in the back, but this No. 34 team didn’t quit. I’m happy with the result. I made some little mistakes that took us out of the lead, Obviously, we want to win but today gave us a good baseline for the rest of the season. We have the body and chassis builds down, we just need to fine tune out set up if we want to start knocking down some wins. I’m excited for Homestead.”

Chandler Smith’s Key Takeaways

Stage One: 8th / Stage Two: 2nd / Race Result: 8th

Chandler Smith earned his third top-10 finish last night in Sin City at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing 8th in the 134 lap, rain delayed race. Qualifying 17th for the event, Smith had no trouble finding his way into the top-10. Smith finished Stage One in the 8th position. After a rain delay, Smith picked up where he left off, competing for the lead throughout Stage Two. Smith finished Stage Two in the second position, earning more valuable stage points. Back in the truck after second rain delay, Smith continued to fight for the lead but was shuffled to the eighth position where he finished the race. Smith is now fourth in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings and has increased his averaging finishing position to 6.3.

“Solid day at Las Vegas,” said Smith. “Our No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford F-150 showed a lot of potential and was really fast. Unfortunately, with how those heat cycles played out, I just lost my balance that we had all day that made us a really good truck. Can’t say enough about everyone at Front Row Motorsports, it’s a true testament to how hard the road crew and men and women in the shop work and how dangerous we can be later on down the road.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.