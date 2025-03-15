NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: Ecosave 200 (134 laps / 201 miles)

Round: 3 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Date & Time: Friday, March 14 | 9:30 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 24th

Stage 1: 24th

Stage 2: 20th

Finish: 16th

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 23rd

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team battled to a respectable finish in the cold Las Vegas desert. Qualifying 24th, Mills would stay put in the same position to end stage one. As the night progressed, Mills climbed to 20th in stage two after adjustments were made. In the final run to the checkered flag, he was able to gain additional track position, completing the race in 16th-place.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Overall a decent day in Las Vegas. 16th isn’t too bad compared to last year how we started the season when we came back to the hauler on jack stands. So it’s definitely a better night for us. We just fought a free-handling truck early on and over-adjusted on it. The track changed a lot with the weather and rain coming in. We ultimately just ended the race too tight, but we picked up some spots at the end and can work on it before we go to Homestead. Thank you to J.F. Electric and Utilitra for their support of our team.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Masked Owl Technologies / DQS Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 19th

Stage 1: 15th

Stage 2: 15th

Finish: 18th

Driver Points: 13th

Owner Points: 15th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 44 team showed speed early on in Las Vegas, but were hindered by damage sustained in a stack-up on a restart. Currey qualified the highest out of the team in 19th, and finished inside the top-15 in both stages. Following the incident, the pit crew made their best efforts in repairing the damage to the front end of his Silverado, rallying back to 18th.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Man, I wish there was something that I could have done to avoid getting all that damage on the front of our Masked Owl / DQS Chevy because we had so much potential tonight. Restarts in the Truck Series are so tough because we know it’s so important to capitalize on them, and when everyone stacks up like that, there’s just nowhere to go. I hate it for our team but I’m thankful they were able to work on it to keep us in the running at the end.”

About Masked Owl Technologies: Masked Owl Technologies (MOT) is an industrial solutions integrator specializing in developing customized automation and controls processes. They take a consulting-based approach to identify the root cause of system challenges and incorporate tested, emerging technology into industrial solutions that mitigate risk and solve complex problems, the first time.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing / DealBadger Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 22nd

Stage 1: 14th

Stage 2: 9th

Finish: 12th

Driver Points: 14th

Owner Points: 16th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team had several thrilling moments to add to the highlight reel in Las Vegas. Starting in 22nd, Honeycutt moved up to 14th in stage one. The team was resilient in stage two, capturing two points by finishing ninth. However, on the pit stop, a penalty forced the No. 45 to start at the tail end of the line. Without much hesitation, Honeycutt vaulted back into the top-10 quickly, and avoided near disaster with a brilliant save in turn four. After overcoming these issues, the team would end the night in 12th.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “The No. 45 guys did an amazing job tonight. We had a really fast AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado, and I definitely thought we had a better truck than a 12th-place finish. The last restart didn’t go our way, and I made a mistake by letting someone get to my outside which put us pretty far back. But, to make it back up to 12th, that’s pretty good. I’ll work on cleaning up some mistakes to get better and move onto more tracks like this to keep having good runs like tonight.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).