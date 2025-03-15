Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Las Vegas Post-Race Report – 03.14.25

HEIM WINS SECOND RACE OF THE SEASON IN LAS VEGAS

Tanner Gray earns season-best third-place finish

LAS VEGAS (March 14, 2025) – Corey Heim made it two victories in three races to kick off the NASCAR Truck Series season as he won a twice rain-delayed race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday evening. The Toyota Development Driver scored lucky win number 13 in the Truck Series in Sin City as he added to his growing Playoff point total.

Heim’s teammate Tanner Gray had an impressive run through the field in the final stage to finish a season-best third, while Stewart Friesen followed his runner-up finish in Atlanta with a solid sixth-place run this evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 3 of 23 – 201 Miles, 134 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, Grant Enfinger*

3rd, TANNER GRAY

4th, Ty Majeski*

5th, Layne Riggs*

6th, STEWART FRIESEN

15th, GIO RUGGIERO

21st, TONI BREIDINGER

22nd, WILLIAM SAWALICH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

Another win, but it didn’t come without adversity. What does it mean to you to bring wins to this organization?

“It feels amazing. Circumstantially, we had a tough day – I don’t think any of it was our own doing, except what I did myself. Great job by our Safelite Tundra TRD Pro team. TRICON Garage – everyone did such a great job. Everything they could control they kept under control – like I said, a speeding penalty, that was my bad. Nail in our front tire, that was just circumstantial. Very thankful for those guys. Very thankful for Toyota for all of their hard work and support. This is just the beginning. I think we are going to have a really good 2025 campaign, and kicking it off the right way, winning two out of three.”

What were the biggest challenges you faced coming through the field tonight?

“You just never know how people are going to race you for the most part. A lot of people left me good lanes and worked with me for the most part. I think as we went, I think people realized we were the best truck and started helping me out a little bit, which is nice too. You never know. We don’t typically qualify well at these type of tracks, so kind of being in the mid pack and trying to get back through there, you never know when someone is going to slip up and wreck in front of you. Always kind of have your fingers crossed when you start the race but had to do it twice today coming from the back. Couldn’t make it tougher for ourselves, but glad that we could pull out the win.”

TANNER GRAY, No. 15 Victoria’s Voice Foundation Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 3rd

What more did you need tonight?

“I just got too tight there at the end of the run. I think I just kind of burnt it up coming from the rear. I just didn’t do a good enough job when I got to Corey (Heim) getting around him. I thought I was definitely better – didn’t make the right lane choices when it mattered. I feel like if I could have gotten out front – maybe I wouldn’t have had to push it as hard and burnt it up. Just lack of experience racing up front. I felt like I didn’t do a good enough job, but really proud of everyone from TRICON Garage. They brought a really fast Victoria’s Voice Tundra TRD Pro, yeah, just wish I could have a few of those decisions back and done some things different. All-in-all, really proud of everybody. We’ve fought a lot of adversity today, and didn’t have the cleanest race, but came out with a good finish.”

