Michel Disdier to Race the No. 67 for Freedom Racing Enterprises at Homestead-Miami

1 Minute Read

Mooresville, NC (March 18, 2025) – Freedom Racing Enterprises would like to officially announce Michel Disdier as the driver of the No. 67 Chevrolet Silverado for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, the Baptist Health 200, at Homestead Miami Speedway on Friday, March 21, 2025. The French racing car driver last competed in the truck series in 2018.

“We noted earlier this season that we would take the 67 to select races this season as we look to expand our team,” commented team owner Spencer Boyd. “When the opportunity to partner with Michel came up, we worked with him to put this effort together for Homestead. He had a good run in Las Vegas in 2018 and was building his resume for more starts when the pandemic changed his course. It’s great to see someone continue to fight for a dream and I am glad we could work together to help him on his journey.”

Michel Disdier hails from Nice, France and has three NASCAR starts to his credit including two at Daytona International Speedway. He also competed in 20 ARCA Menards Series races from 2008 to 2013.

Disdier commented on his return to the NASCAR circuit, “I’d like to thank Spencer and his team for giving us such a warm welcome, and for preparing a great truck for the Miami event. I’m sure we’ll do a great job together and create many more opportunities in the near future! We share the same passion and are hard-working people who want to make our dreams come true.”

The No. 67 will have a unique and colorful paint scheme for the race designed by French-born artist, Thierry Guetta, better known as Mr. Brainwash. The “Life is Beautiful” theme for the truck is another example of Guetta pushing the envelope of contemporary art.

Disdier continued, “I have a great passion for art which led me to meet Mr. Brainwash. It is a beautiful “ARTCAR” that mixes racing and art at new level. I’d like to thank Thierry Guetta, Thomas Kieffer from Edge Yacht International, Jonathan Boulanger from JELL conseils, and countless other people that have helped make my return to NASCAR possible.”

Catch the return of ‘The Frenchman in NASCAR” live on FOX on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 8:00PM ET as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to South Florida for the running of the Baptist Health 200.

Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

