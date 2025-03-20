Young’s Motorsports Homestead-Miami Speedway March Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Baptist Health 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Sonesta International Hotels

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2025 Driver Points Position: 31st

2025 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season is underway and Young’s Motorsports is proud to have rookie Nathan Byrd continuing to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

This tripleheader weekend will mark Byrd’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the second traditional mile-and-a-half track of the 2025 season/

● About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

● All-Aboard!: For the fourth of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Sonesta International Hotels will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 134-lap race on Friday night.

Sonesta International Hotels is an American hotel company with an ever-growing portfolio of hotel brands in eight countries and three continents.

As the eighth largest hotel company in the world with 1100+ properties, they have a room or suite perfect for every individual and occasion.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Baptist Health 200 will mark Byrd’s second career Truck Series start at the popular 1.5-mile speedway nestled in the Sunshine State.

Last year, Byrd a track-best of 29th after starting 29th in the fall 2024 edition of the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

The Baptist Health 200 continues the early start of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series. For the fourth time this season, the Truck Series will be part of a tripleheader spectacular with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

The Truck Series set the tone for a massive weekend of racing in the heart of Miami with 134 laps at an incredibly fast and fun speedway.

The next afternoon, the Xfinity Series will have their opportunity for a nail-biting 200 laps to determine their winner in their edition of the Hard Rock Bet 300.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be the main event for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday, March 23.

Homestead-Miami Speedway marks the fourth race of an expanded 2025 Truck Series campaign, which increases its season by two races from the 2024 calendar.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Homestead, Byrd, since 2024, has six career Truck Series starts with an average finish of 27.5.

The popular driver made his Truck Series debut for the family-owned team at Kansas Speedway in September, finishing an impressive 19th. He returned to the team in October at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway before drawing the curtain on the 2024 season by participating in the year’s final race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

● Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Ecosave 200 Race Recap: In the third race of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and rookie driver Nathan Byrd were focused on taking the checkered flag.

After qualifying his No. 02 Champion Health Inc. Chevrolet Silverado on speed in the 31st position, Byrd kept his truck clean and avoided any of the chaos throughout the lone trip to Sin City to earn a respectable and season-best 29th place finish at the checkered flag.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th and 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 10th in the 2017 edition of the Ford EcoBoost 200 on November 17, 2017, with 11-time winner Timothy Peters at the controls.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finish of 23.1 in 19 Homestead-Miami Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 512 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: I’m excited to finally return to a track I’ve run at before for the first time. I think continuing the momentum we built at Las Vegas will be essential to get another clean run and finish logged in the books.”

On Homestead-Miami Speedway Previous Experience: “I’m very much looking forward to building on the relative success I had last year at Miami. We had a weird issue with the right rear shock, limiting our performance in the last half of Stage 3 last year.

“However, we were still racing fairly competitively even during that! Not having to start from square one in my understanding of how to drive and race, the track is massive, so as long as the setup is there, I feel confident we can build on last year’s result!”

On Homestead-Miami Speedway Keys to Success: “Having a truck with strong handling and a good balance will be the primary key to success at Miami, as well as qualifying further forward to avoid going a lap down in Stage 1.

“If we can do that, then I feel confident we’ll have a great opportunity to learn to pitstop and race with the leaders, which will continue to progress my learning curve throughout the year.”

On Goals for Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I believe that if we managed a top 25 qualifying while racing for a top 20, it will be a big stamp on the team’s hard work and our ability to bounce back from a rough start to the season.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Stefan Parsons

Primary Partner(s): Annett Bus Lines

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Rodney Rood

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

● Glad to Have You Back: This weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Cornelius, N.C.-native Stefan Parsons, as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2025.

Parsons returns to the organization for the first time since Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in the summer of 2023. During that season, he made two starts for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, including the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track race in April.

Parsons will run a limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule for Young’s Motorsports this season.

● About Stefan: Stefan Parsons, 26, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Parsons is one of the most well-known drivers in the NASCAR community. When he isn’t racing, he is always the first driver to volunteer his time working for teams on the side.

Often praised for his mentality of “doing whatever it takes” to earn a spot in NASCAR’s top ranks, his hard work and endless efforts translate to value for the marketing partners he aligns himself with.

Parsons is also the son of television analyst and former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons and the nephew of former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Benny Parsons.

● All Board: Annett Bus Lines will serve as the primary marketing partner of Parsons’ No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s 134-lap race.

With nearly 50 years’ experience, Annett Bus Lines is known for it’s Quality, Safety and Reliability. We have over 30 motorcoaches positioned throughout Florida.

Our five full-service garages are located in Sebring, Jacksonville, Madison Ocala and Panama City.

We continually maintain the highest safety rating by both the DOD and DOT.

It’s our core values of Safety First, Serving Others, Exceeding Expectations and Enjoying the Journey that make Annett Simply the Best!

● Stefan Parsons Truck Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s Baptist Health 200 will mark Parsons’ second Truck Series outing at the popular 1.5-mile speedway nestled in the Sunshine State.

Parsons earned a track-best of 26th after starting 29th in the fall 2022 edition of the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

The Baptist Health 200 continues the early start of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series. For the fourth time this season, the Truck Series will be part of a tripleheader spectacular with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

The Truck Series set the tone for a massive weekend of racing in the heart of Miami with 134 laps at an incredibly fast and fun speedway.

The next afternoon, the Xfinity Series will have their opportunity for a nail-biting 200 laps to determine their winner in their edition of the Hard Rock Bet 300.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be the main event for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday, March 23.

Homestead-Miami Speedway marks the fourth race of an expanded 2025 Truck Series campaign, which increases its season by two races from the 2024 calendar.

● Stefan Parsons Truck Series Stats: From 2018 to 2024, Parsons has 22 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best sixth-place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2024, driving the No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado for Henderson Motorsports.

In addition to Henderson Motorsports, Parsons also made Truck Series starts for MAKE Motorsports, CMI Motorsports, Glory 2 God (G2G) Racing, Premium Motorsports, and this weekend for Young’s Motorsports.

● Calling the Shots: Industry veteran Rodney Rood will guide Parsons as crew chief of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.

He will be crew chief for his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th and 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 10th in the 2017 edition of the Ford EcoBoost 200 on November 17, 2017, with 11-time winner Timothy Peters at the controls.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finish of 23.1 in 19 Homestead-Miami Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 512 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Stefan Parsons, please visit stefanparsons.com, like him on Facebook (Stefan Parsons Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@stefan_parsons) and Twitter (@StefanParsons98).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Stefan Parsons Pre-Race Quote:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Homestead is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. I had a good run going the last time I raced there in Xfinity, I feel like it’s a track that suits my driving style.

“I’m pumped to have Annett Bus Lines, a Florida-based company, onboard our 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST. I am looking forward to having a solid run representing them and Young’s Motorsports.”

Race Information:

The Baptist Health 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the third of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Friday, March 21, 2025, from 3:35 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 4:40 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night, shortly after 8:00 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Hard Rock Bet 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): The Roth ID Tag™

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 25th

2025 Owner Points Position: 27th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Settling In: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran driver Anthony Alfredo would join the team full-time for its sophomore season behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

2025 marks the sophomore season for the Young’s Motorsports team in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition after a healthy and competitive freshman season with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the controls.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 123 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the sixth of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes

The Roth ID Tag™ as the primary marketing partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race this weekend.

The Roth ID Tag™ Identification System is an information tag that can be affixed to any car seat or product used by an infant, young child, or person under the care of a parent or guardian.

The tags can be used by any person, children or adults.

In the event of an emergency, the tag pulls from the car seat and becomes an emergency identification wristband.

The Roth ID Tag™ has identifying information for the child, three emergency contacts, and a line for additional information.

Additional information could include medical information, a child’s first language, or speech limitations.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats: Saturday’s Hard Rock Bet 300 will mark Alfredo’s sixth career start at the popular 1.5-mile speedway nestled in the Sunshine State.

Alfredo earned a track-best of fourth after starting 21st in the fall 2020 edition of the Hooters 250 for Richard Childress Racing.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Homestead-Miami Speedway average finish of 15.2.

Additionally, Alfredo has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a best effort of 24th after starting 27th in the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 driving for Front Row Motorsports.

With five down and 28 races to go, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team look to punch their ticket toward the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with a victory in the sixth race of the year.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will kick off NASCAR’s version of spring break with the Baptist Health 200 when Alfredo teammates Nathan Byrd and Stefan Parsons look for strong finishes under the lights.

The NASCAR Cup Series will follow the Xfinity Series rumble with their main event, the Straight Talk Wireless 400, on Sunday, March 23rd.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Homestead, Alfredo has 123 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 22 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.6.

● Las Vegas Motor Speedway | The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Recap: The first of two trips to Sin City kicked off with the LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Young’s Motorsports team entered the weekend aiming to build on a solid showing in practice, where Anthony Alfredo clocked the 20th quickest lap among the 38-car field.

In qualifying, Alfredo delivered the 22nd fastest lap, setting up the team optimistically heading into the 200-lap race.

From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo showed early promise, flirting with the top-10 despite needing adjustments to improve the balance of his No. 42 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet.

Solid mid-race adjustments from crew chief Andrew Abbott kept Alfredo in contention. However, with Stage 3 running caution-free, Alfredo had to hustle for every position on track.

A quick and efficient pit stop by the Young’s Motorsports crew kept Alfredo in the mix, helping him secure a respectable 18th-place finish at the checkered flag — marking the team’s best finish of the 2025 season.

After five races, the team looks to carry this momentum forward and improve on their current average finish of 26.0 as the season progresses.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 136th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 135 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s sixth race will be his fifth tango at Homestead-Miami Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In the team’s lone Xfinity Series start in Southern Florida, the team earned an Xfinity track-best of 30th after starting 26th with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the wheel in October 2024.

While the family-owned team has limited NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Homestead, they do have an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finish of 23.1 in 19 Homestead-Miami Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 38 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.6 and an average finish of 23.8.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of my favorite race tracks because of the worn-out surface and the ability to make time running right up against the wall.

“It’s a really fun track and ripping the fence is one of my favorite things to do in a race car. I feel good about the weekend and have a shot to improve our run from Las Vegas.”

On Keys to Success at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Racing with your right side as close to the outside wall as possible through the corners is the optimal line at Homestead-Miami Speedway because it gives you added side force and overall grip.

“This allows you to carry more speed through the corners as well as momentum down the straightaway to improve lap time. The car needs to be balanced right for you to execute this technique properly, but it’s definitely a driver’s track, and you can do a lot behind the wheel to be successful. “

On Goals for Homestead-Miami Speedway: “A top-15 finish would be good for our team this weekend after a solid top-20 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend.

“I’d love the opportunity to be aggressive on the tire strategy to allow us to score stage points or put ourselves upfront at the end of the race.”

On Building on Las Vegas Motor Speedway Finish: “We learned a lot at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that we can build on for all intermediate-style race tracks.

“We weren’t entirely satisfied with our speed, but we were content with putting a whole race together. We know what we need to improve on moving forward.”

On The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “My goal this year with Young’s Motorsports is simple: to win a regular-season race and make the Playoffs.

“It’s certainly a tall order, but we can make it happen. We will build this program from the ground up and make that goal a reality.”

Race Information:

The Hard Rock Bet 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the sixth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Fri., March 22, 2025, from 10:35 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 11:40 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 4:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).